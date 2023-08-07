Preseason College Football Rankings 2023: Predicting AP Top 25 After Coaches Poll

2 of 3

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

It was no surprise to see five teams from the SEC or Big Ten in the top five spots of the Coaches Poll. Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU are all deserving of those rankings, and that should prove to again be the case when the AP Poll is released.

Each of these programs have lost key players from the 2022 season. But each has dominated on the recruiting trail in recent years and appears poised to fill the holes in their lineups with former top recruits.

The Bulldogs, who should also be No. 1 in the AP Poll, appears to be in a great spot to reload. They're returning junior tight end Brock Bowers, who is one of the best players in the country, and redshirt junior Carson Beck could be a great leader for the offense at quarterback.

Michigan's offense is returning junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, senior running back Blake Corum and junior RB Donovan Edwards. That's why the Wolverines will be No. 2 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

While the Coaches Poll had Alabama at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4, it wouldn't be surprising if the two schools are flipped in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes have a strong list of returning players that includes redshirt sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Meanwhile, LSU should again round out the top five. Returning quarterback Jayden Daniels could also take a big step forward after getting his first year of experience in the SEC under his belt last season.

The SEC and Big Ten have dominated the preseason polls in recent years, and for good reason. The rosters of their top teams are clearly superior to those of other programs.