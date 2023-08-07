Preseason College Football Rankings 2023: Predicting AP Top 25 After Coaches Poll

Preseason College Football Rankings 2023: Predicting AP Top 25 After Coaches PollAugust 7, 2023
College football season is right around the corner, as evidenced by the release of the first Coaches Poll of the 2023 campaign on Monday afternoon. And unsurprisingly, Georgia (the two-time defending national champion) was voted No. 1 by the panel of 63 FBS head coaches.
The top of the Coaches Poll features the typical powerhouse programs. In fact, the majority of the 25 teams ranked by the coaches as the best at the moment are Power Five schools.
Things could change quickly, though. Plus, the coaches may not have the same opinions as the media members who vote on the AP Top 25 Poll, which is coming out Aug. 15 at noon ET.
How could the first AP Poll differ from the initial Coaches Poll? Here's an early projection for the AP rankings.
Projected AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Clemson
9. Tennessee
10. Florida State
11. Texas
12. Washington
13. Notre Dame
14. Oregon
15. TCU
16. Utah
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma
19. Iowa
20. North Carolina
21. Kentucky
22. Wisconsin
23. Ole Miss
24. South Carolina
25. Tulane
SEC and Big Ten Dominate the Top
It was no surprise to see five teams from the SEC or Big Ten in the top five spots of the Coaches Poll. Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU are all deserving of those rankings, and that should prove to again be the case when the AP Poll is released.
Each of these programs have lost key players from the 2022 season. But each has dominated on the recruiting trail in recent years and appears poised to fill the holes in their lineups with former top recruits.
The Bulldogs, who should also be No. 1 in the AP Poll, appears to be in a great spot to reload. They're returning junior tight end Brock Bowers, who is one of the best players in the country, and redshirt junior Carson Beck could be a great leader for the offense at quarterback.
Michigan's offense is returning junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, senior running back Blake Corum and junior RB Donovan Edwards. That's why the Wolverines will be No. 2 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
While the Coaches Poll had Alabama at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4, it wouldn't be surprising if the two schools are flipped in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes have a strong list of returning players that includes redshirt sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Meanwhile, LSU should again round out the top five. Returning quarterback Jayden Daniels could also take a big step forward after getting his first year of experience in the SEC under his belt last season.
The SEC and Big Ten have dominated the preseason polls in recent years, and for good reason. The rosters of their top teams are clearly superior to those of other programs.
Kentucky, Iowa Should Get More Recognition
The Coaches Poll and AP Poll are unlikely to be identical. The FBS coaches and the media members aren't going to have the exact same opinions, so there could be some teams ranked in one poll and not the other to open the 2023 season.
Two notable omissions from the first Coaches Poll: Kentucky and Iowa.
The Wildcats have lost one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Will Levis, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. However, Kentucky still has a talented roster heading into the upcoming season.
With a strong receiving corps in place, new Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (a transfer from NC State) is in a good spot to succeed. Plus, Kentucky brought back offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who previously served in the role in 2021, before leaving to be the OC of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
Iowa could also have offensive success in 2023, because it also brought in a transfer quarterback. Cade McNamara, who was at Michigan from 2019-22, has joined the Hawkeyes and could take their offense to greater heights.
On the other side, Iowa is returning a solid defense capable of limiting the strong offenses around the Big Ten. That unit could be the key to the Hawkeyes' season.
Don't be surprised if both Kentucky and Iowa are near the bottom of the first AP Top 25 Poll. Each nearly got into the Coaches Poll and could get a bit more respect from the AP voters.