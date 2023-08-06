Alabama's Nick Saban: 'Sad' How Conference Realignment Will Diminish CFB Traditions

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Having coached in the collegiate ranks for decades, Alabama's Nick Saban has a soft spot for the tradition and pride that goes along with college football.

And with the recent shuffle of several of the sport's biggest teams and conferences, Saban find himself disappointed that a lot of history will be sort of tossed to the side over the next several years.

"There's a lot of traditions that we have had for a long time in college football," Saban said. "… And some of those traditions are going to get sort of pushed to the wayside."

"It's sad."

