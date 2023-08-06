X

    5-Star CB Prospect KJ Bolden Commits to Florida State Over Georgia, More

    Francisco RosaAugust 6, 2023

    TALLAHASSEE, FL - APRIL 15: A model shows off the Florida State Seminoles alternate helmet for the 2023 season during the Florida State Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase on April 15, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Mike Norvell and Florida State remain hot on the recruiting trail.

    And Saturday the Seminoles got another huge addition to its 2024 class as KJ Bolden, the No. 1 safety in the cycle, committed to the program, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

    Bolden is the No. 7 overall player in the class, per 247 Sports Composite rankings.

    Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3

    BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ Safety KJ Bolden tells me he has Committed to Florida State!<br><br>The 6'1 185 S from Buford, GA chose the Seminoles over Georgia &amp; Auburn<br><br>"Why not bring your dream school back to the top?"<a href="https://t.co/ZNaNKdzCeg">https://t.co/ZNaNKdzCeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/JZzttgqzzN">pic.twitter.com/JZzttgqzzN</a>

    With the commitment, Norvell now has the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in the country, trailing only Georgia, Ohio State and in-state rival Florida.

