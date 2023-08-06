5-Star CB Prospect KJ Bolden Commits to Florida State Over Georgia, More

5-Star CB Prospect KJ Bolden Commits to Florida State Over Georgia, MoreAugust 6, 2023
Mike Norvell and Florida State remain hot on the recruiting trail.
And Saturday the Seminoles got another huge addition to its 2024 class as KJ Bolden, the No. 1 safety in the cycle, committed to the program, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Bolden is the No. 7 overall player in the class, per 247 Sports Composite rankings.
With the commitment, Norvell now has the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in the country, trailing only Georgia, Ohio State and in-state rival Florida.
