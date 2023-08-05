Knicks' Quentin Grimes Defends Julius Randle: Narratives Are 'Total Bulls--t'

Elsa/Getty Images

Quentin Grimes has nothing but respect for Julius Randle.

The New York Knicks teammates helped the team reach the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals for the first time since 2013 last season, but Randle caught critique for his performance in the team's series loss to the Miami Heat.

In an interview with Ian Begley of SNY, Grimes spoke about how ridiculous the criticism can be of Randle and how the "narrative" around him is inaccurate:

"It just really shows you that nobody should ever be questioning his toughness, how much he wants it, how much he cares about the team, how much he cares about winning. I think there's a certain narrative around him, which I think is total bulls--t honestly. He cares a lot about this team. He does everything he can possibly [do] to make sure his body is right, to make sure he's in the best shape possible to make sure he can give it all. So that's my dog. It just shows how much he wants to win."

Randle averaged a team-high 25.1 points in 2022-23 while also putting up 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 77 games. His playoff numbers dropped, and an arthroscopic surgery on his ankle after the season may help describe why he experienced the drop-off in production.

Grimes, who was fifth in scoring on the team with 11.3 points per game,