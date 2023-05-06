Knicks, Julius Randle Ripped by NBA Twitter After Game 3 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

As a two-time All-Star, Julius Randle is counted on by the New York Knicks to be one of the best players on the court. Unfortunately, Randle has not played up to the level expected of him throughout the 2023 playoffs, and he put forth a particularly uninspired performance during Saturday's 105-86 Game 3 loss against the Miami Heat.

The 28-year-old finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Knicks now find themselves facing a 2-1 series deficit. Randle shot 4-of-15 from the field, and he had more turnovers (five) than field goals made, and just as many fouls (four).

It's the fourth time in seven postseason games that Randle has scored less than 15 points. During New York's first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged just 14.4 points on 33.8 percent shooting, well below his regular-season averages of 25.1 points and 46.0 percent.

What's worse, is that Randle was also visibly checked out defensively throughout Saturday's game. He let his offensive struggles affect his effort on the other end, and the Knicks suffered for it.

NBA Twitter unloaded on Randle for his disappointing showing in Game 3:

The Knicks have the opportunity to make it to a conference finals for the first time since the 1999-00 season, but they need their best players to perform as such if they hope to get there. If Randle continues playing like this, New York will have its playoff run come to an end sooner than the starving fan base desires.

Randle and the Knicks will look to bounce back when they return to the court for Game 4 in Miami on Monday.