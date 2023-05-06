X

    Knicks, Julius Randle Ripped by NBA Twitter After Game 3 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat

    Doric SamMay 6, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MAY 6: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat on May 6, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    As a two-time All-Star, Julius Randle is counted on by the New York Knicks to be one of the best players on the court. Unfortunately, Randle has not played up to the level expected of him throughout the 2023 playoffs, and he put forth a particularly uninspired performance during Saturday's 105-86 Game 3 loss against the Miami Heat.

    The 28-year-old finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Knicks now find themselves facing a 2-1 series deficit. Randle shot 4-of-15 from the field, and he had more turnovers (five) than field goals made, and just as many fouls (four).

    It's the fourth time in seven postseason games that Randle has scored less than 15 points. During New York's first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged just 14.4 points on 33.8 percent shooting, well below his regular-season averages of 25.1 points and 46.0 percent.

    What's worse, is that Randle was also visibly checked out defensively throughout Saturday's game. He let his offensive struggles affect his effort on the other end, and the Knicks suffered for it.

    NBA Twitter unloaded on Randle for his disappointing showing in Game 3:

    Knicks, Julius Randle Ripped by NBA Twitter After Game 3 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Yaya Dubin @JADubin5

    It would somehow be better for the Knicks if Randle was sleepwalking.

    Ben Stiller @BenStiller

    Hard to watch Miami out hustle us on the boards.

    Iz @forinquiriesand

    Idc if he's an all star. Randle disappearing every time the playoffs come around is unacceptable

    Alex B. @KnicksCentral

    Is Randle hurt? He literally doesn't even look like he is trying, last possession he didnt even run back up the court

    Teg🚨 @IQfor3

    Julius Randle in the regular season: 25/10/4 on 58% TS<br><br>Julius Randle in the playoffs: 15/8/4 on 44% TS <a href="https://t.co/xxfiNqCigN">pic.twitter.com/xxfiNqCigN</a>

    It's a Hard Knicks Life @HardKnicksLife

    When Randle plays without any aggression, he's absolutely useless.

    Silas P. Silas @KennySpenceNBA

    Julius Randle isn't even focus on the game anymore lol

    Pascal Propaganda @PascalFanClub

    Julius Randle is on track for his third career playoff game with more turnovers than made field goals<br><br>Still no games shooting 50% or better from the field, but soon!

    Stephen A Swish🏁 @datkiddsupreme

    Julius not even giving us anything 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Estephita @stephy_825

    Do us a favor and eject Julius bc Thibs ain't gonna take him out

    Eddie Huang @MrEddieHuang

    JULIUS RANDLE HAS MORE TURNOVERS THAN BASKETS <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a>

    At the end of the day, its just basketball @Y2JA2

    "Julius Randle has more turnovers than baskets" <a href="https://t.co/Ld5AX1DrOL">pic.twitter.com/Ld5AX1DrOL</a>

    𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴🔥⚡️ @SSJ_Nick3

    Julius Randle and RJ Barrett gotta be one of the worst offensive duos the game has ever seen

    Ari From Manhattan @Arifromanhattan

    I HAVE NEVER SEEN A ALL-STAR PLAYER PLAY WITH SUCH LACK OF EFFORT THAN JULIUS RANDLE. <br><br>THIS IS AN ABOMINATION. <br><br>HAVE SOME FCKN PRIDE UR THE MOST JACKED DUDE ON THE COURT

    j o e l i t o 🇲🇽🇸🇻 @picknrolljoel

    Julius Randle right now <a href="https://t.co/RXYflt09X5">pic.twitter.com/RXYflt09X5</a>

    zeb @zebulunalford_

    Randle sold his soul for an All-NBA selection

    myst @afcmyst

    julius randle has been awful all playoffs and he has no shame

    The Knicks have the opportunity to make it to a conference finals for the first time since the 1999-00 season, but they need their best players to perform as such if they hope to get there. If Randle continues playing like this, New York will have its playoff run come to an end sooner than the starving fan base desires.

    Randle and the Knicks will look to bounce back when they return to the court for Game 4 in Miami on Monday.