James Harden Rumors: 76ers Eyed Short-Term Contract; Clippers Trade Talks Ongoing

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The disconnect between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers can be attributed to term issues.

The guard opted-in to his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24, but this was solely so that he could be traded. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported on the Hoops Hype podcast that Harden's decision to opt-in was surprising to the team, and that they would have been willing to bring him back on a short-term contract.

"Some with the Sixers were a little bit surprised James Harden opted into the final year of his player option," Scotto said. "To my understanding, the best the Sixers would've considered was something along the lines of a two-year deal, which would've included a team option, and that type of short-term commitment wasn't going to appeal to Harden."

Scotto said that the result of this disconnect is the dissolution of any relationship between Harden and 76ers president Daryl Morey, and that the Clippers and 76ers are still in talks about a trade involving the guard.

"Harden knew the team he wanted to go to, the Clippers, and the only way to get there and get his money was to opt in because of their restrictions with the salary cap," Scotto said. "There's still been dialogue between the two teams."

The 10-time All-Star is not necessarily up to his MVP-form from 2018 but is still among the most productive guards in the NBA. He averaged 21 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games with Philadelphia in 2022-23 and helped the team reach the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

The Clippers are in the market for a point guard and Harden could form a great trio with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The team went 44-38 in 22-23 and earned the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They fell to the Phoenix Suns in the opening round.

The Clippers have Russell Westbrook on the roster as well, so he could reunite with Harden in the backcourt if the trade was made. However, the 76ers are not binded to trade Harden contractually, so they will surely look to recoup significant value in any potential deal.