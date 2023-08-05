X

    Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Switzerland in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 5, 2023

    AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 5: Jennifer Hermoso of Spain celebrates scoing her goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park on August 5, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
    Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

    Spain cruised into the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 5-1 win over Switzerland to kick off the knockout round on Saturday.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Spain sails into the Round of 16 🇪🇸<br><br>Rewatch La Roja put FIVE past Switzerland to reach the FIFA Women's World Cup Quarterfinals in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/bG4XdLQCsC">pic.twitter.com/bG4XdLQCsC</a>

    La Roja had their final eight spot booked by the halftime break, as they burst out of the gates against their fellow European side.

    Aitana Bonmati stole the show in the first half, as she scored the opening goal in the fifth minute and then again in the 36th minute. The Barcelona player also contributed a pair of assists.

    Barça Femení @BarcaFem

    🪄 Aitana Bonmatí vs Switzerland:<br><br>77 Minutes played<br>2 Goals <br>2 Assists<br>86 Touches<br>90% Passing accuracy<br>4 Chances created<br>12 Passes into final third<br>1/1 Successful Dribble<br>8 Recoveries<br>1 Interception<br>3/5 Ground duels won<br>1/1 Aerial duels won<br><br>Goated🎩🪄 <a href="https://t.co/rXMXaJ8w3Y">pic.twitter.com/rXMXaJ8w3Y</a>

    BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes

    Aitana Bonmati is the best player in women's football right now, not even a debate. 🎩<br><br>A brace inside 35 minutes vs Switzerland in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> RO16 as Spain are leading 3-1. 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/rvTPrNuXNt">pic.twitter.com/rvTPrNuXNt</a>

    Laia Cervelló Herrero @Laia_Cervello

    Aitana Bonmatí has become the leader that the Spanish national team needed. She is unstoppable. In football terms but also in the communication on the field.<br><br>Next Ballon d'Or? I say YES.

    Yash @Odriozolite

    Aitana Bonmati vs Switzerland | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <br><br>Bonmati is one of the most complete midfielders in WoSo rn &amp; it showed. You get goals, assists, excellent line breaking, brilliant late arriving runs into the box &amp; defensive workrate along with technical excellence.<br><br>Can't ask for more! <a href="https://t.co/IgDKbKRmcz">pic.twitter.com/IgDKbKRmcz</a>

    Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenni Hermoso each scored once to help Spain rebound from its 4-0 loss to Japan at the end of the group stage. Every goal, except for the one scored by Hermoso, occurred in the first half.

    OptaJose @OptaJose

    4 - Spain 🇪🇸 became only the second team to score four goals in the first half of a FIFA Women's World Cup knockout round match in the 21st century (USA 🇺🇸 against Japan 🇯🇵 in the 2015 Final). Power. <a href="https://t.co/fjN6kzPZQI">pic.twitter.com/fjN6kzPZQI</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    I've heard a lot of questions from people on the ground here about how legit Spain is in light that big loss to Japan. Switzerland is not Japan, but this is a drubbing.

    Attacking Third @AttackingThird

    Spain were relentless against Switzerland beating them 5-1 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup.<br><br>They face the winner of South Africa vs Netherlands. 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/IUCh6nqMvD">pic.twitter.com/IUCh6nqMvD</a>

    The only blemish in Spain's performance was a horrid own goal in the 11th minute in which Codina sent a pass flying by goalkeeper Catalina Coll, who made her first international start on Saturday.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OH NO, IT'S AN OWN GOAL FROM SPAIN 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/eTfLdXfB1d">pic.twitter.com/eTfLdXfB1d</a>

    Yash @Odriozolite

    Spain scoring a spectacular own goal from a long way out is becoming a major tournament thing

    Maggie Yan 🌷 @maggiemyan

    You thought the group stage was unreal, well we're 12mins into the round of 16 and it is UNREAL already <br><br>(yea this is about the spain own goal 😭)

    Daniel Torres @KingTorres1st

    Wow unbelievable…….. this type of bad luck seems to always happens to Spain 🇪🇸. A just absurd moment to make a pass back all the way from midfield and in conclusion it catches the keeper off guard for an own goal. It's 1-1 in the 12th minute. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    Codina redeemed herself with the fourth Spanish tally right before the halftime break.

    Asif Burhan @AsifBurhan

    Laia Codina is the fourth player to score at both ends in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> match after Brandi Chastain (United States v Germany, 1999), Eva González (Argentina v England, 2007) and Angie Ponce (Ecuador v Switzerland, 2015) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SUIESP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SUIESP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a> <a href="https://t.co/jMymClWIFb">pic.twitter.com/jMymClWIFb</a>

    Laia Cervelló Herrero @Laia_Cervello

    Laia Codina scoring a goal for Switzerland and then another one for Spain because why not.

    Spain will play either the Netherlands or South Africa in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Dutch are the heavy favorite to win in South Africa's first-ever World Cup knockout-round contest.