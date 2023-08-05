Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Switzerland in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Switzerland in 2023 Women's World CupAugust 5, 2023
Spain cruised into the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 5-1 win over Switzerland to kick off the knockout round on Saturday.
La Roja had their final eight spot booked by the halftime break, as they burst out of the gates against their fellow European side.
Aitana Bonmati stole the show in the first half, as she scored the opening goal in the fifth minute and then again in the 36th minute. The Barcelona player also contributed a pair of assists.
Barça Femení @BarcaFem
🪄 Aitana Bonmatí vs Switzerland:<br><br>77 Minutes played<br>2 Goals <br>2 Assists<br>86 Touches<br>90% Passing accuracy<br>4 Chances created<br>12 Passes into final third<br>1/1 Successful Dribble<br>8 Recoveries<br>1 Interception<br>3/5 Ground duels won<br>1/1 Aerial duels won<br><br>Goated🎩🪄 <a href="https://t.co/rXMXaJ8w3Y">pic.twitter.com/rXMXaJ8w3Y</a>
BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes
Aitana Bonmati is the best player in women's football right now, not even a debate. 🎩<br><br>A brace inside 35 minutes vs Switzerland in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> RO16 as Spain are leading 3-1. 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/rvTPrNuXNt">pic.twitter.com/rvTPrNuXNt</a>
Yash @Odriozolite
Aitana Bonmati vs Switzerland | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <br><br>Bonmati is one of the most complete midfielders in WoSo rn & it showed. You get goals, assists, excellent line breaking, brilliant late arriving runs into the box & defensive workrate along with technical excellence.<br><br>Can't ask for more! <a href="https://t.co/IgDKbKRmcz">pic.twitter.com/IgDKbKRmcz</a>
Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenni Hermoso each scored once to help Spain rebound from its 4-0 loss to Japan at the end of the group stage. Every goal, except for the one scored by Hermoso, occurred in the first half.
The only blemish in Spain's performance was a horrid own goal in the 11th minute in which Codina sent a pass flying by goalkeeper Catalina Coll, who made her first international start on Saturday.
Daniel Torres @KingTorres1st
Wow unbelievable…….. this type of bad luck seems to always happens to Spain 🇪🇸. A just absurd moment to make a pass back all the way from midfield and in conclusion it catches the keeper off guard for an own goal. It's 1-1 in the 12th minute. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>
Codina redeemed herself with the fourth Spanish tally right before the halftime break.
Asif Burhan @AsifBurhan
Laia Codina is the fourth player to score at both ends in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> match after Brandi Chastain (United States v Germany, 1999), Eva González (Argentina v England, 2007) and Angie Ponce (Ecuador v Switzerland, 2015) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SUIESP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SUIESP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a> <a href="https://t.co/jMymClWIFb">pic.twitter.com/jMymClWIFb</a>
Spain will play either the Netherlands or South Africa in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Dutch are the heavy favorite to win in South Africa's first-ever World Cup knockout-round contest.