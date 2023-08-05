Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Switzerland in 2023 Women's World Cup

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Spain cruised into the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 5-1 win over Switzerland to kick off the knockout round on Saturday.

La Roja had their final eight spot booked by the halftime break, as they burst out of the gates against their fellow European side.

Aitana Bonmati stole the show in the first half, as she scored the opening goal in the fifth minute and then again in the 36th minute. The Barcelona player also contributed a pair of assists.

Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenni Hermoso each scored once to help Spain rebound from its 4-0 loss to Japan at the end of the group stage. Every goal, except for the one scored by Hermoso, occurred in the first half.

The only blemish in Spain's performance was a horrid own goal in the 11th minute in which Codina sent a pass flying by goalkeeper Catalina Coll, who made her first international start on Saturday.

Codina redeemed herself with the fourth Spanish tally right before the halftime break.

Spain will play either the Netherlands or South Africa in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Dutch are the heavy favorite to win in South Africa's first-ever World Cup knockout-round contest.