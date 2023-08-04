Updated 2023 WWE SummerSlam Match Card Ahead of PPV

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The biggest party of the summer will emanate from the Motor City on Saturday night when Detroit plays host to WWE SummerSlam.

The pay-per-view has long been one of WWE's tentpole events, responsible for some of the most memorable moments in the history of the company. Given how stacked the card is this year, the 2023 iteration promises to add to WWE lore.

In the presumptive main event, Roman Reigns will put his 1,000-plus-day run as undisputed WWE universal champion on the line, as well as his standing as Tribal Chief, against his cousin, Jey Uso, in Tribal Combat.

Three other top titles will also be on the line, and longstanding grudges will finally be settled in some of the other bouts.

Here is a complete look at the SummerSlam 2023 lineup, along with information on when and how to watch one of WWE's biggest spectacles.

Where: Ford Field in Detroit

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Peacock

SummerSlam 2023 Match Card

Tribal Combat for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

MMA Rules: Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

SummerSlam Battle Royal

Top SummerSlam Matches to Watch

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Nearly three years after they last faced each other in a singles match, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will meet at SummerSlam with higher stakes than ever before.

The Bloodline has imploded in recent months, leading to a Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, which saw Jimmy and Jey Uso beat Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match.

Jey pinned The Tribal Chief to win the match, marking the first time he had lost by pinfall since 2019.

Reigns and Sikoa put Jimmy on the shelf, emboldening Jey to demand a title match and to suggest the stipulation of Tribal Combat, meaning it will be no holds barred.

Reigns and Jey proved in the past that they have remarkable in-ring chemistry together, and given the importance of their bout at SummerSlam, they have a chance to put on their best performance against each other yet.

Perhaps just as intriguing as the match itself is whether Sikoa will get involved, whether Jimmy will return and whether new faces could play a role in the result.

Whatever the case, Reigns and Jey tend to always deliver, and SummerSlam should be no different.

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Along with Sheamus, Gunther and Drew McIntyre were part of one of the best matches this year at WrestleMania 39, and they will look to recapture that magic at SummerSlam.

After Gunther's successful Intercontinental Championship defense against Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank, McIntyre made a surprise return to WWE after a few months away and confronted The Ring General.

In the Triple Threat at WrestleMania, the Scot took the fall, meaning he has plenty to prove when he goes head to head with The Ring General on Saturday.

There is little doubt the two men will push each other to their limits physically and deliver one of the hardest-hitting matches of 2023 thus far.

Aside from a match-quality perspective, it is a huge bout due to the fact that Gunther is closing in on the all-time record for the longest IC title reign.

The Honky Tonk Man holds the record at 454 days, and Gunther has surpassed the 400-day mark, meaning a win over The Scottish Warrior would go a long way toward getting him closer to the record.

McIntyre is a two-time WWE champion and arguably Gunther's toughest challenge yet, so all eyes will be on their encounter on the SummerSlam stage.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Few matches on the SummerSlam card will feel as true to life as the MMA Rules bout between former UFC stars Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

They have long been real-life best friends, dating back to their time as MMA fighters. They brought their friendship to WWE programming and became WWE women's tag team champions, but it all came crashing down at Money in the Bank.

During a title defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Baszler shockingly attacked Rousey from behind, allowing their opponents to win the belts.

In the weeks that followed, The Queen of Spades suggested she was fed up with Rousey due to her belief that she was handed everything in both WWE and the UFC.

They decided to settle the score in a match, but Rousey and Baszler made it clear that they didn't want to have a traditional contest and instead want to engage in a fight.

As such, MMA Rules were added to the bout, which draws on their history together and sets it apart from the other contests on the card.

WWE hasn't made it clear what an MMA Rules match will entail, but it seems likely that the one way to win is by submission or knockout, which should make their encounter a brutal and violent affair.

