NFL Training Camp 2023: Best and Worst Case for Josh Jacobs' Raiders Contract Drama

NFL Training Camp 2023: Best and Worst Case for Josh Jacobs' Raiders Contract DramaAugust 2, 2023
Running backs and their market value have become a hot-topic discussion over the past few months and rightfully so. Josh Jacobs, the 2022 rushing champion, has an uncertain future in a fluid situation with the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jacobs left on a flight from Las Vegas last week with no intent to return "anytime soon." But that won't stop the team from trying to get its lead ball-carrier back on the field for training camp. Based on the latest reports, the Raiders remain open to doing business with Jacobs.
In addition to the swirling scuttlebutt around Jacobs, the Raiders may address their biggest roster need if everything checks out with a veteran during his workout.
Across the league, we're starting to see players emerge in competitions for starting jobs. A quarterback and a couple of running backs have created separation in position battles.
Lastly, one team may get an update on a key player who's expected to serve a suspension.
Let's go through the latest news and notes coming out of training camps over the past 24 hours.
Raiders Open to 'Restarting Talks' with Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't find a middle ground with running back Josh Jacobs in contract negotiations. They franchise-tagged him, but he's yet to sign the $10.1 million tender.
According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, the Raiders are open to "restarting talks" with Jacobs.
Las Vegas can offer Jacobs an incentive-laden deal and convert some of his franchise tender into a signing bonus like the New York Giants did for running back Saquon Barkley.
Though the Raiders can get a little creative with the franchise tag, they cannot negotiate a contract that extends beyond the 2023 season because the deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to multiyear extensions passed on July 17.
With a modified one-year deal possibly on the table, Jacobs could also ask for a no-tag clause to ensure he's able to test free agency in 2024.
Jacobs may not be enthused about playing on a one-year contract after he won the 2022 rushing title and led the league in yards from scrimmage, but he has limited options because of a down running back market.
The Minnesota Vikings cut four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, and Joe Mixon took a pay cut to stay with the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming off his best season with 1,347 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage, Miles Sanders signed a relatively modest four-year, $25.4 million contract.
Jacobs seems stuck with the Raiders for another year unless he decides to sit out regular-season games, which would cost him game checks.
Jonathan Taylor Would Generate Interest on the Trade Market
Jonathan Taylor's contract situation with Indianapolis Colts has taken a messy turn over the past few days.
On Saturday, Taylor officially requested a trade, but owner Jim Irsay sent a strong-worded text to The MMQB's Albert Breer expressing his unwillingness to move the All-Pro running back.
Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list, rehabbing from ankle surgery, though the Colts will consider placing him on the NFI list because of a back issue he supposedly suffered away from team facilities, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59/CBS 4.
Taylor swiftly denied reports about his back issue.
If the Colts place Taylor on the NFI list, they can withhold his salary while he's inactive. Clearly, the team has contemplated a hardball approach.
Despite all the layers to Taylor's contract dispute with Indianapolis and a devalued running back market, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expects teams to show interest and offer him a new deal.
Remember, unlike Josh Jacobs who's designated for the franchise tag, Taylor isn't subject to the franchise-tag deadline for a new contract because he's entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Now, the question is, how far will teams go in an attempt to change Irsay's no-trade stance?
While the Colts are unlikely to fetch a first-round pick for a running back (even a top-tier ball-carrier), they may be able to get a second-round pick plus another middle-round selection in a favorable deal.
Alvin Kamara Is Expected To Be Suspended
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided his thoughts on what could happen following running back Alvin Kamara's meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Rapoport speculates that Kamara could serve a two-to-six-game suspension because of an incident at a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022. Kamara was charged with felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery but pled no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace.
Though Kamara has gone through the legal process, the NFL can levy a punishment with its personal conduct policy in mind.
With Kamara likely to start the 2023 season inactive, Jamaal Williams should see a lot of action early in the campaign. Rookie third-rounder Kendre Miller and Eno Benjamin will probably spell Williams in complementary roles.
In Kamara's absence, the New Orleans Saints may put a little more on quarterback Derek Carr's arm to carry the offense. The Saints signed the 32-year-old signal-caller in March with hopes that he can elevate their passing attack, which finished 16th in yards and touchdowns last season.
In six seasons with the Saints, Kamara has played a sizeable role in the passing game, recording 430 catches for 3,753 yards and 22 touchdowns through 88 games. To fill that void, Williams and Miller may be viable targets on third down and in obvious passing situations.
If not, Carr will need to establish an immediate rapport with his new perimeter playmakers, Chris Olave, Michael Thomas (if healthy), Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson.
Baker Mayfield Holds Early Edge Over Kyle Trask in QB Battle
Depending on whom you ask, Baker Mayfield has an early lead over Kyle Trask for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback job, though the latter has closed the gap over the past couple of practices.
On Tuesday, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales spoke to reporters about the competition between Mayfield and Trask.
"The timing of the snap is really critical for us, so probably a little bit of an edge for Baker to start off in terms of the smoothness of the offense. But it just took a couple of days for Kyle to really settle in and then what we saw in the last two practices, Kyle really showed what he can do, stretching the field with his arm, getting the ball out quickly, and making decisions."
Mayfield's playing experience certainly helps him. In five seasons, he's started in 69 out of 72 games and led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in 2020. Since Tampa Bay selected Trask in the second round of the 2021 draft, he's only suited up for one game, completing three out of nine pass attempts for 23 yards in that outing.
Despite Mayfield's veteran savvy and experience, the Buccaneers may be intrigued by Trask's upside. He's a 6'5", 236-pounder who completed 67.9 percent of his passes at Florida. Both signal-callers are limited athletically, which means this quarterback battle will likely come down to accuracy, ball placement and decision-making from the pocket.
Kenneth Walker III Slated to Retain Starting Role If Healthy
Kenneth Walker III (groin) and rookie second-rounder Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) are nursing injuries, though the former will hold on to the lead role if healthy to start the upcoming season.
ESPN's Dan Graziano broke down how the Seahawks might use their two young ball-carriers.
"Assuming Walker and Charbonnet get healthy in time for the season, the sense I get is a) Walker would still be the starter and get the bulk of the work and b) Charbonnet would also have a role, perhaps in the two-minute or four-minute offense," Graziano wrote.
Graziano also mentioned that Seattle isn't "overly concerned" about Walker or Charbonnet missing time in the regular season.
Fantasy football managers should take note with Walker likely going within the first three rounds of drafts and Charbonnet landing in late-round flier territory.
Of course, Walker comes with some risk because of his injury, but he's worth the gamble after recording 228 carries for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns, leading rookie ball-carriers in all three rushing categories last season.
Raiders Host LB Jaylon Smith for a Workout
The Las Vegas Raiders' biggest roster question mark is in the middle of their defense with Divine Deablo set to lead the linebacker group as the guy wearing the green dot on his helmet.
The Raiders could address a glaring hole in their defense with the addition of Jaylon Smith, who had a workout with the team Wednesday, per The Score's Jordan Schultz.
Last year, Smith registered 88 tackles, three for loss and a sack in 13 contests (11 starts) with the New York Giants. While coverage duty isn't his strong suit, he's a capable defender in space. Smith can still make plays as a downhill thumper who stops the run and occasionally brings pressure in blitz packages.
If Vegas signs Smith, he would bring a wealth of starting experience to a young linebacker unit. He also played under Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in the last four games of the 2021 campaign with the Giants.
Going into his third term, Deablo has 13 career starts, and he missed the last nine weeks of the 2022 season with a forearm injury.
Behind Deablo on the depth chart, Robert Spillane, whom the Raiders signed this offseason, doesn't provide much in coverage, and he's started in 16 games through five campaigns. Last year, Luke Masterson and Darien Butler went undrafted out of Wake Forest and Arizona State, respectively, and they played in limited defensive roles with a bigger presence on special teams.
After bouncing around the league, Smith may not be the long-term answer to the Raiders' linebacker void, but he can give the group a short-term boost as Denzel Perryman did between 2021 and 2022.
Calvin Ridley Will Be Limited at Practices Because of a Toe Injury
Earlier in the week, wide receiver Calvin Ridley looked sharp in one-on-one battles with cornerback Tyson Campbell.
Ridley and Campbell competed in an even matchup, though SI.com's John Shipley said the former put on a show.
We may not see a ton of Ridley for the foreseeable future. Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that the wideout has a toe injury that will limit him at practices.
Though Ridley's injury doesn't sound like an alarming long-term issue, the Jaguars will take precautions with the receiver who put together a breakout 2020 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons, hauling in 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.
While Ridley served an indefinite suspension for violating the league's gambling policy, the Falcons traded him to the Jaguars for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder that can become a third-rounder if the wideout hits certain statistical thresholds or a second-rounder if Jacksonville signs him to an extension.
Based on the early waves Ridley made at camp, he's in line for a big year, assuming quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to ascend in his third season.
Wide receiver Christian Kirk led Jacksonville in catches (84), receiving yards (1,108) and touchdown receptions (eight) last season. If healthy, Ridley has the ability to lead the club across major receiving categories in 2023.
James Cook Is Making a Name for Himself at Bills Camp
Recently, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and said it's "not out of the picture" to sign with the Buffalo Bills (h/t Bleacher Report's Doric Sam).
Over the past weekend, Cook left the New York Jets facility without a contract, which keeps his free-agent buzz alive. While he may have some interest in Buffalo, his younger brother James Cook has made a strong statement with his performances at camp.
The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia believes Cook will handle a bulk of the touches out of the Bills backfield.
"Cook has continued to look like the far-and-away top back at training camp and seems destined for at least over half of the offensive snaps this season if he continues this level of play," Buscaglia wrote.
This offseason, Buffalo signed running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, and while they could take on some of the early-down carries, Cook seems primed to become RB1 to open the season.
Last year, Cook registered 21 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown in addition to 507 yards and two scores on the ground. He could easily rack up 1,000-plus scrimmage yards with a featured role in the run game.
Remember, running back Nyheim Hines will miss the entire 2023 season after being hit by another rider while on a stationary jet ski. So, Cook could see a significant uptick in target share as well.
Cooper Kupp Suffers Hamstring Injury, Could Be Back in a Few Weeks
On Tuesday, Cooper Kupp left the practice field with the Los Angeles Rams' medical staff.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kupp has a hamstring injury and could return "for scrimmages in a few weeks."
Before the information about Kupp's injury came to light, head coach Sean McVay spoke about what happened before the wideout left the field.
"He looked like he came up a little bit in a red-zone route. I just know they told me he was out for practice," McVay said to reporters.
The Rams should be cautious with Kupp. He missed the last eight weeks of the 2022 season because of an ankle injury. At 30 years old with two injury-riddled campaigns on his resume, Kupp may have to pace himself for the rest of the summer to be available for Week 1.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has a solid rapport with wide receiver Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee, two pass-catchers who played big roles in the Rams' fifth-ranked passing attack from the 2021 season, but Kupp is the go-to guy who moves the needle on a consistent basis.
Fortunately, Kupp seems to have avoided a major injury, and he'll likely see light work until Los Angeles opens the 2023 season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 10.
