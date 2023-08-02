NFL Training Camp 2023: Best and Worst Case for Josh Jacobs' Raiders Contract Drama

0 of 9

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Running backs and their market value have become a hot-topic discussion over the past few months and rightfully so. Josh Jacobs, the 2022 rushing champion, has an uncertain future in a fluid situation with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jacobs left on a flight from Las Vegas last week with no intent to return "anytime soon." But that won't stop the team from trying to get its lead ball-carrier back on the field for training camp. Based on the latest reports, the Raiders remain open to doing business with Jacobs.

In addition to the swirling scuttlebutt around Jacobs, the Raiders may address their biggest roster need if everything checks out with a veteran during his workout.

Across the league, we're starting to see players emerge in competitions for starting jobs. A quarterback and a couple of running backs have created separation in position battles.

Lastly, one team may get an update on a key player who's expected to serve a suspension.

Let's go through the latest news and notes coming out of training camps over the past 24 hours.