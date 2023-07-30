Top NFL Trade Packages for Jonathan Taylor After Colts RB Requests Move

0 of 5

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

On Saturday, Jonathan Taylor's differences with the Indianapolis Colts reached a tipping point, and now the All-Pro running back wants to take his talents elsewhere.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Taylor requested a trade after a meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay.

While this report comes as a surprise to people unfamiliar with Taylor's situation, ESPN's Stephen Holder hinted that conflict may bubble to the surface.

Back in April, Taylor seemed prepared to play the upcoming season, even without a new deal.

"I'm under contract here for four years, I put the pen to the paper, so that's where I'm at right now," Taylor said to reporters. "I have an obligation to them, and an obligation to me, but things will happen naturally."

Irsay inflamed the situation when he said (via Twitter) that discussions around the running back pay scale were "inappropriate" and agents have sold "bad faith."

Three days after Irsay's comments, Indianapolis has to figure out how to resolve an issue with Taylor, who's been the backbone of the offense for most of the last three years.

The MMQB's Albert Breer revealed a text from Irsay, stating, "We're not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!"

Irsay's attitude could change with a good offer. Let's take a look at five teams that may want to pry Taylor from the Colts.