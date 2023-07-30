Top NFL Trade Packages for Jonathan Taylor After Colts RB Requests Move

Top NFL Trade Packages for Jonathan Taylor After Colts RB Requests MoveJuly 30, 2023
On Saturday, Jonathan Taylor's differences with the Indianapolis Colts reached a tipping point, and now the All-Pro running back wants to take his talents elsewhere.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Taylor requested a trade after a meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
While this report comes as a surprise to people unfamiliar with Taylor's situation, ESPN's Stephen Holder hinted that conflict may bubble to the surface.
Stephen Holder @HolderStephen
I'm not predicting that Jonathan Taylor will be traded. But I'm also telling you that things between him and the Colts seem to be unraveling and that everything is on the table right now. My take from tonight's <a href="https://twitter.com/SportsCenter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SportsCenter</a>: <a href="https://t.co/8HpEmVZN4X">pic.twitter.com/8HpEmVZN4X</a>
Back in April, Taylor seemed prepared to play the upcoming season, even without a new deal.
"I'm under contract here for four years, I put the pen to the paper, so that's where I'm at right now," Taylor said to reporters. "I have an obligation to them, and an obligation to me, but things will happen naturally."
Irsay inflamed the situation when he said (via Twitter) that discussions around the running back pay scale were "inappropriate" and agents have sold "bad faith."
Three days after Irsay's comments, Indianapolis has to figure out how to resolve an issue with Taylor, who's been the backbone of the offense for most of the last three years.
The MMQB's Albert Breer revealed a text from Irsay, stating, "We're not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!"
Irsay's attitude could change with a good offer. Let's take a look at five teams that may want to pry Taylor from the Colts.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears receive: RB Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts receive: 2024 second-round pick
The Chicago Bears made changes to their running back room in free agency, signing D'Onta Foreman and letting David Montgomery walk away and sign the Detroit Lions.
After rushing for 731 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, Khalil Herbert has his sights set on the starting role with Foreman and rookie fourth-rounder Roschon Johnson in the mix.
Herbert and Foreman are coming off their best seasons as pros, but Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has a connection with Taylor from their time in Indianapolis. Between 2018 and 2021, Eberflus served as the Colts defensive coordinator, so he had a close look at how special Taylor can be in an offense.
Chicago doesn't need another running back, but it can upgrade the position with one of the league's top ball-carriers.
Moreover, the Bears would take a lot of pressure off third-year quarterback Justin Fields, who's carried a big workload on the ground, logging 232 carries for 1,563 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons.
Taylor could cement Chicago's hard-nosed physical offensive identity while Fields makes strides as a passer. With $34.8 million in cap space, the Bears can afford to load up on top-notch skill players to aid their young signal-caller's development. First, wideout DJ Moore, now Taylor.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams receive: RB Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts receive: 2024 second-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick
In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford, and he clicked with wideout Cooper Kupp, who won the receiving triple-crown, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown grabs (16) that year.
Both Stafford and Kupp missed eight games because of injury last season, and the former has battled through several injuries between his last year with the Detroit Lions and first two terms with the Rams.
In two of the last four years, Stafford has missed eight games in a single term. At 35 years old, his body may continue to break down and cost him playing time. The Rams can extend Stafford's career with a dominant ground attack.
With an eye toward free agency in 2024, Cam Akers has the motivation to post big numbers, but he had a rocky 2022 campaign and became the subject of trade rumors while away from the team. Though Akers finished the previous term on a high note, he has an uncertain future with the club in a contract year.
Taylor and Akers entered the league together as second-rounders in the same draft class, and they're the same age. Taylor has led the league in rushing, earned an All-Pro nod and been the focal point of an offense. Meanwhile, Akers has yet to log more than 188 carries or 786 rushing yards in a single season.
Los Angeles can upgrade its running back position with the idea that Taylor can become the long-term solution out of the backfield while taking some pressure off Stafford in the pocket.
The Rams have to operate on a tight budget with $9.8 million in cap space, but they can give Taylor a short-term pay raise if he pushes for a bump in salary.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins receive: RB Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts receive: 2024 second-round pick and RB Myles Gaskin
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't shy away from a question about the team's interest in free-agent running back Dalvin Cook.
"Dalvin Cook is a great player," McDaniel said to reporters. "I look at it like if it works on both sides, it makes sense for somebody. You're adding a player to a team and an organization, and all the things they both need need to be met for it to work."
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert would welcome Cook with open arms.
Clearly, the Dolphins are at least interested in Cook, but they may have to look elsewhere for a top-tier ball-carrier if the New York Jets seal the deal with the four-time Pro Bowl running back at the conclusion of their meeting.
Mostert and fellow Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. have ties to McDaniel from their time with the San Francisco 49ers, but neither of the two has registered more than 181 carries in a single season. Also, Mostert struggled to stay healthy before the 2022 term.
Taylor can run the ball 200-plus times to balance Miami's offensive attack, which ranked 25th in rushing yards last season. If the Dolphins have concerns about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's durability with his extensive injury history, they should inquire about Taylor, who can carry an offense in a workhorse rushing role.
Because running back Myles Gaskin has fallen behind Mostert and Wilson on the depth chart, Miami should include him in the trade. Gaskin racked up 1,818 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage between 2020 and 2021. He's capable of filling some of the void in the Colts backfield if they trade Taylor.
As for the Dolphins, they have $13.5 million in cap space, which is enough to give Taylor an immediate pay raise to satisfy him for the year.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots receive: RB Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts receive: 2024 second-round pick
In 2022, Rhamondre Stevenson flashed the ability to become a featured back, recording 1,461 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage. Though he looked impressive in his second year, the New England Patriots have been active on the free-agent running back market.
Over the last two weeks, the Patriots have hosted running backs Leonard Fournette (h/t NFL Network's Tom Pelissero), Darrell Henderson (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss) and Ezekiel Elliott (h/t The Score's Jordan Schultz) for workouts. On top of that, Reiss reported that running back Ty Montgomery suffered a leg injury and didn't finish Thursday's practice.
With a wandering eye for running backs and an injured player at the position, the Patriots may make an offer for Taylor to field a dominant rushing duo for the foreseeable future.
Despite Stevenson's upside, the Patriots may prefer that he split the backfield workload with another established playmaker. Taylor and Stevenson could rush for 1,000-plus yards apiece as third-year quarterback Mac Jones tries to bounce back from a frustrating 2022 campaign.
The Patriots don't have a history of paying running backs, but with $15.5 million in cap space, they should alter their philosophy for a former rushing champion. Even with Stevenson's production, New England ranked 24th in rushing yards last season.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders receive: RB Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts receive: 2024 second-round pick
The Washington Commanders may have an average passing attack with journeyman Jacoby Brissett and Sam Howell, who has one career start, in competition for the lead quarterback position.
Based on that premise, the Commanders should invest in quality talent to bolster their rushing offense. With a top-level run game, Washington can overcome some shortcomings through the air.
Even if Brissett or Howell shock the masses with top-10 passing numbers across multiple categories, they can benefit from a dynamic backfield that commands the attention of an extra linebacker or safety, which opens up the field for perimeter pass-catchers.
Furthermore, Washington hired offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who's a former NFL running back and running backs coach. He may know a thing or two about optimizing the skill set of a high-level player at the position.
Last year, running back Antonio Gibson lost a significant chunk of his rushing workload to Brian Robinson, but he saw a slight increase in target share. The Commanders can move him into the primary pass-catching role out of the backfield to make room for a one-two punch with Taylor and Robinson.
The Commanders cannot bank on Brissett or Howell leading a top-10 passing offense because of their resumes, but they would likely field a top-five rushing attack with Taylor in a featured role. Washington can fit him under its cap with $12.5 million available.
