NFL Rumors: Rams Hope Cam Akers Will Return to Team after Rejecting Trade Offers

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly hopeful running back Cam Akers will return to the team after he was not traded at the 2022 deadline.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Rams turned down "multiple" offers for Akers at the deadline despite agreeing to find him a new home. Akers has not played in either of the Rams' last two games due to "personal reasons" amid a falling out over his usage in the offense.

Given there were offers on the table, it's a curious—at best—decision for the Rams to hold onto Akers. While it's true their running game is desperately in need of a talent infusion, it's not as if Akers was lighting the world on fire. He compiled just 151 yards and one touchdown on 51 carries before being parked on the sideline.

Darrell Henderson, who has struggled in his own right, actually has 46 more yards on one fewer carry. With promising rookie Kyren Williams set to return sooner rather than later, it's hard to find logic in keeping a middling player who doesn't want to be there.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Akers still wants a "fair resolution" to his situation even after no trade was completed. It's abundantly clear from Akers' perspective that he never wants to play another down for the Rams.

Even coach Sean McVay acknowledged last month that it was probably better for all parties if Akers continued his career elsewhere.

This might be a different situation if Akers were some generational superstar, but he's a below-average running back by every available metric. Moving on—even for a Day 3 pick—would have been the prudent move.