Dalvin Cook: Bills Contract 'Not Out of the Picture,' No Offers from Dolphins, Jets

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is still awaiting to see free-agent running back Dalvin Cook's next landing spot, and he provided some clarity on the situation on Monday.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Cook revealed that he hasn't received any offers from the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets despite rumored interest from both teams. He also said that it's "not out of the picture" for him to sign with the Buffalo Bills, which would pair him with his younger brother James Cook.

While the four-time Pro Bowler said it would be "exciting" for him and his brother to be on the same team, he "[doesn't] want to be the one being in his way." James Cook was drafted in the second round last year and rushed for 507 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

The Bills lost backup running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines to a season-ending knee injury on Monday, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, so they might have enough room for both Cook brothers in their backfield. However, it doesn't sound like the elder brother is close to a decision.

When asked directly for a date by which he expects to sign with a team, Cook responded: "I don't know. I've been having this conversation with [agent Zac Hiller] every day and it's just been like, 'What's the best situation? Should I sign now?' We really don't know the best option, but I feel like when the best option comes on the table, I'm gonna take it as soon as it comes on the table."