Report: Pac-12 Discussing Apple TV+ Streaming Contract for College Football Games

The Pac-12 still doesn't have a long-term television deal in place, but it reportedly took a step toward changing that Tuesday.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff presented a potential media rights deal to the league's presidents and athletic directors. Jenna Ortiz of the Arizona Republic noted that even though no agreement was reached among the executives, "there's an expectation that they will eventually conclude a deal."

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich, the proposed deal "primarily" consisted of Apple TV+ streaming with incentives in place that would increase the payout if subscription benchmarks are reached.

"Campus leaders are digesting the possibilities of a stream-centric future and the variance in potential income," Thamel wrote. "The money piece is tricky because of the variables of subscriptions."

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports shared more details:

To say there is uncertainty about the Pac-12's future would be an understatement. Powerhouses USC and UCLA are headed to the Big Ten for the 2024 football season, while Colorado is going to the Big 12 on the same timeline.

That means there are just nine schools remaining, and the looming threat of further conference realignment is still in place as programs such as Oregon, Washington and Utah would surely be intriguing to other conferences.

There is a sense of urgency as well.

"The Pac-12's contract and grant of rights expire on June 30, 2024," Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports wrote. "For all intents and purposes, the league will legally cease to exist if a deal is not struck before the date. The Pac-12 is presently the only Power Five league not locked into a deal through at least 2031."

The Pac-12 is also attempting to catch up to some of its peers on the football field, as it has just a single College Football Playoff victory and zero national titles since the current system was put in place ahead of the 2014 season.

Washington was the last team from the Pac-12 to reach the CFP, and that happened during the 2016 season.