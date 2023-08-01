Steve Sarkisian: Texas Football Has Adopted 'John Wick Mentality' Entering 2023

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas is back.

And the team is ready to "embrace the hate" from the Big 12 in its final season with the conference.

"I think this team is on a mission, they've taken this mindset of being on a mission. They've kind of adopted the John Wick mentality," head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters.

"I think that they've kind of assumed this mentality of, 'Embrace the hate.' We get it. We're the University of Texas, we get it. This is our last year in the Big 12. We can sit there and be a punching bag, or we can go attack the people that we're going to play. And I think that they've assumed that responsibility to say, hey, we're gonna go after everybody else too. I think that that's the right mentality to have."

The Longhorns are departing the Big 12 for the SEC along with rival Oklahoma following the upcoming campaign.

Given the fact they are the two marquee football programs in the league, teams will surely be looking to earn one more marquee win against them prior to the departure. That means Texas will get everyone's best shot, but it is primed to handle it well.

After all, Dave Wilson of ESPN noted Texas was picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason media poll for the first time since 2009. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is now a veteran, and there is plenty of talent around him on the roster.

The Longhorns have won double-digit games just once since 2009 but have a chance to leave a lasting impression on the conference they are leaving.