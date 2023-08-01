Tiger Woods Joins PGA Tour Board in Transparency Agreement Around LIV Golf Merger

Set Number: X164335 TK4

Tiger Woods is joining the PGA Tour's Policy Board as a Player Director as part of sweeping changes to the league's structure in the wake of the clandestine negotiations and subsequent agreement to merge with LIV Golf.

The board will be comprised of six player members, five independent members whose expertise is in business and law and the PGA of America director, according to the terms of the agreement, which includes measures aimed at increasing transparency between the two sides.

"I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR," Woods said in a statement. "This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players. The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes."

Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson are the five other Player Directors. Forty-one different players were included in Tuesday's announcement as supporting the new measures

Under terms of the new agreement, PGA commissioner Jay Monahan and the players "will work together to amend the Policy Board's governing documents to make it clear that no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the Player Directors."

Golfers and the sports world in general was blindsided by the June announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The rival leagues had been embroiled in a bitter public back-and-forth that included both sides filing lawsuits against one another. Negotiations for the merger went on behind the backs of players, many of whom went to bat for Monahan as he asked for loyalty among Tour members amid the threat of Saudi-funded LIV.

"I recognize everything that I've said in the past and my prior positions. I recognize that people are going to call me a hypocrite," Monahan said in a June statement. "Anytime I said anything, I said it with the information that I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that's trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players. I accept those criticisms, but circumstances do change. I think that in looking at the big picture and looking at it this way, that's what got us to this point."

Kevin Draper, Alan Blinder and Lauren Hirsch of the New York Times reported players delivered a letter to Monahan on Monday demanding significant changes to the PGA Tour's structure. The players reportedly said they would not back a finalized agreement on the merger without the Player Directors' Special Advisor, Colin Neville, being given full access to documents and the status of negotiations.

Any potential alterations to the deal will now be subject to player approval, as they have majority voting power.

The merger has also seen pushback from Congress, who expressed concern over potential violations of federal antitrust law and the "sportswashing" of human rights atrocities committed by the Saudi government. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will be the primary financial backer of the new golf entity.