Nickelodeon to Air NFL Super Bowl 2024 Alternate Broadcast, Stream on Paramount+

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will feature an alternate telecast that children are sure to enjoy.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on Nickelodeon "with a production catered to kids." CBS Sports will handle the main coverage of the big game, with both telecasts available to be streamed on Paramount+.

"The Nickelodeon telecast will have on-field graphics, guest reporters and virtual filters and will be distributed in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand on delay," Ourand stated.

Further details of the broadcast, such as the game's announcers, will be announced later by CBS Sports, per Ourand. The first three Nickelodeon telecasts featured a broadcast team of Noah Eagle (the son of CBS announcer Ian Eagle), former NFL receiver Nate Burleson and young actress Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

The NFL first brought a game to Nickelodeon on Jan. 10, 2021, for an NFC Wild Card Game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. There were entertaining features of the broadcast that included virtual slime after touchdowns and tie-ins to some of the network's most popular cartoons.

Following the win by the Saints, then-head coach Sean Payton was slimed:

After the success of the first broadcast, the NFL returned to Nickelodeon the following year for another NFC Wild Card Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The third game on Nickelodeon took place last Christmas with the Denver Broncos taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

This year's Christmas Day game on Nickelodeon will see the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders.