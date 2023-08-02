Ranking Mets' Luisangel Acuña and the Top 10 MLB Prospects Traded at 2023 Deadline

0 of 11

Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

The 2023 MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and while the major leaguers who were dealt stole the headlines, the prospects involved in those swaps will determine who walks away as winners.

The New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals were the most aggressive sellers at this year's deadline, and as a result, all three teams have added significant prospect talent to their respective organizations.

Shortstop Luisangel Acuña and outfielder Drew Gilbert were the headliners in the blockbuster deals that sent Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, and they were two of the top-tier prospects who found a new home this summer.

Ahead is a look at the 10 best prospects moved at this year's deadline, including where they ranked on Bleacher Report's most recent Top 100 prospect list, which published immediately following the 2023 draft on July 12.

Let's start with some honorable mentions.