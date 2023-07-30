NBA Rumors: Mavs' Luka Dončić to Wear 'Luka 2's Matador' for Slovenia vs. Greece Game

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

NBA fans reportedly won't have to wait until the start of the 2023-24 season to see the Luka 2's Matador colorway on the court.

NBA insider Marc Stein (h/t HoopsHype) reported Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić "will have some level of participation in Wednesday's home game for the Slovenian national team in Greece" and is expected to wear the Luka 2's Matador colorway.

The game comes as both the Slovenia and Greece teams prepare for the FIBA World Cup 2023, which begins Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Dončić's Slovenia side will face Venezuela on Aug. 26, Georgia on Aug. 28 and Cape Verde on Aug. 30. All three games will take place in Japan.

The Jordan Luka 2 'Matador' primarily consists of a teal colorway and pays homage to Dončić's time in Madrid, Spain, ahead of his NBA career.