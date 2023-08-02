Comparing the Top WWE Stars of Today to Their Attitude Era Counterpart

1 of 7

Kurt Angle and AJ Styles

Fans were fortunate enough to enjoy a brief period when the careers of Angle and Styles overlapped (both in WWE and TNA), but imagine the quality of matches they could have had when Angle was at his physical prime.

The former Raw general manager was an all-out wrestling machine in the Attitude Era, not unlike The Phenomenal One throughout his tenure in WWE. Despite their size, they proved they could hang with the top talent and be a world champion many times over.

Chris Jericho and LA Knight

When Jericho arrived on the WWE scene in 1999, it didn't take him long to get over with the audience through his contagious catchphrases and unparalleled charisma. Knight has been a similar sensation for the company as of late and should reach the same level of success the now-All Elite Wrestling star did.

Knight isn't the technical wrestler Jericho was (and still is), but have them engage in a war of words and watch them make magic.

The Ministry of Darkness and The Judgment Day

Amazingly, The Judgment Day have already had a significantly longer run than The Ministry of Darkness ever did, but both have been equally dominant.

The Undertaker-led faction had many memorable moments during their time together, while The Judgment Day have carried Raw for the better part of the past year.

Finn Bálor isn't the wrestling legend 'Taker turned into, but The Demon and The Deadman are attractions in their own way.

Triple H and Gunther

The D-Generation X version of Triple H and Gunther are polar opposites (their brief interaction on Raw's 30th anniversary episode proved as much), but one thing they do share is their affinity for gold.

The Game was a constant champion during the Attitude Era and beyond, while Gunther's two title reigns have totaled three-and-a-half years. Thus, it would have been a toss-up if the two stable leaders ever did battle for a belt.