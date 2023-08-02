Comparing the Top WWE Stars of Today to Their Attitude Era Counterpart

Comparing the Top WWE Stars of Today to Their Attitude Era CounterpartAugust 2, 2023
WWE's Attitude Era, ranging from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, is widely regarded to be the company's most prosperous period and a sentimental favorite of fans.
It produced weekly can't-miss content and featured some of the biggest names of all time getting their start, setting records and leaving their mark on the industry.
By multiple measures, today's product can be considered on par with the Attitude Era, specifically in terms of company revenue, merchandise sales and attendance numbers (an argument recently supported by B/R's Erik Beaston).
Television ratings and the lack of uniqueness surrounding the Superstars suggest otherwise, of course, yet the stellar skills of today's talent between the ropes are unmatched.
Perennial main event players such as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have done an exceptional job of leading the new generation, while women's wrestling has broken barriers thanks to the likes of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, The Four Horsewomen and others.
For as many differences as there are between then and now, these modern-day WWE stars and their Attitude Era counterparts indicate they have more in common than some may realize.
Honorable Mentions
Kurt Angle and AJ Styles
Fans were fortunate enough to enjoy a brief period when the careers of Angle and Styles overlapped (both in WWE and TNA), but imagine the quality of matches they could have had when Angle was at his physical prime.
The former Raw general manager was an all-out wrestling machine in the Attitude Era, not unlike The Phenomenal One throughout his tenure in WWE. Despite their size, they proved they could hang with the top talent and be a world champion many times over.
Chris Jericho and LA Knight
When Jericho arrived on the WWE scene in 1999, it didn't take him long to get over with the audience through his contagious catchphrases and unparalleled charisma. Knight has been a similar sensation for the company as of late and should reach the same level of success the now-All Elite Wrestling star did.
Knight isn't the technical wrestler Jericho was (and still is), but have them engage in a war of words and watch them make magic.
The Ministry of Darkness and The Judgment Day
Amazingly, The Judgment Day have already had a significantly longer run than The Ministry of Darkness ever did, but both have been equally dominant.
The Undertaker-led faction had many memorable moments during their time together, while The Judgment Day have carried Raw for the better part of the past year.
Finn Bálor isn't the wrestling legend 'Taker turned into, but The Demon and The Deadman are attractions in their own way.
Triple H and Gunther
The D-Generation X version of Triple H and Gunther are polar opposites (their brief interaction on Raw's 30th anniversary episode proved as much), but one thing they do share is their affinity for gold.
The Game was a constant champion during the Attitude Era and beyond, while Gunther's two title reigns have totaled three-and-a-half years. Thus, it would have been a toss-up if the two stable leaders ever did battle for a belt.
Shawn Michaels and Seth Rollins
Shawn Michaels' controversial behavior behind the scenes during the Attitude Era is well-documented, but when the bell rang, few others came close to what he was capable of.
The Heartbreak Kid unfortunately retired—for the first time—before the Attitude Era really got going in 1998, but he did play an important role in ushering it in by doing the honors for "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14.
Prior to that, though, Michaels was involved in some of WWE's best bouts in the mid- to late-1990s. In 1996 alone, he took part in the first-ever Iron Man match with Bret Hart and had classic battles with Vader, Mankind and Sycho Sid.
In addition to being a phenomenal in-ring performer, he could play both the babyface and heel roles with ease, much like Seth Rollins.
The Visionary is beloved at the moment, but when the crowd inevitably turns on him, he can flip the switch at the drop of a dime.
They've both been a part of their fair share of factions and have had lengthy title reigns. If a bigger player goes down with an injury or quits WWE, Michaels and Rollins are the reliable workhorses who can be called on and will steal the show every single time.
Chyna and Rhea Ripley
WWE hardly had a women's division when Chyna debuted as Triple H's insurance policy in 1997, but it was less about capturing championships back then and more about making a statement.
Of course, Chyna did the first part, too, both in the women's and men's divisions.
She was the definition of an attraction in the formative years of D-Generation X, leading to her breaking out on her own shortly thereafter. Her dominant run as WWE women's champion earned her a short stint with the intercontinental title as well, making her the only female to hold that piece of gold in its history.
Rhea Ripley hasn't had that opportunity yet, but her time is surely coming.
At 26 years old, the Australian has already put together an incredibly decorated resume. Between capturing championships on every brand she's been a part of and eradicating the competition, she's cemented her spot at the helm of the WWE women's division.
These impressive powerhouses could take it to any opponent regardless of gender and leave audiences in awe. Chyna had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the four years she spent in WWE, and Ripley is well on her way to accomplishing the same.
Mick Foley and Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens
Mick Foley's never-say-die babyface spirit from the Attitude Era lives on in both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, making this two-for-one pick the list's only exception.
Early on in his WWE career, Mankind (Foley's alter ego) was as sick, twisted and demented as they come. He made a name for himself by beating The Undertaker and putting his body through unimaginable pain and punishment.
Owens embodies that aggression as well, and despite their unconventional physiques, they are outstanding performers because of their innate ability to tell a captivating story both in the ring and on the mic.
The same can be said of Zayn, who refuses to give up no matter what side of the fence he's on. He and Foley are the ultimate underdogs as babyfaces, but when they're heels, they can be equally entertaining (and infinitely more obnoxious), particularly when Foley is channeling his Dude Love persona.
Owens is more of the Cactus Jack side of Foley in regards to going to the extreme when necessary and being an unrelenting antagonist.
Most importantly, Foley was known to elevate everyone he worked with, and the duo of Zayn and Owens are no different in that sense.
Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair
At SummerSlam 2019, Trish Stratus had what was believed to be her final match (spoiler: It wasn't) against Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Toronto. It felt like a blockbuster bout because it was the best of their respective generations colliding, and they delivered.
Stratus truly was the face of the WWE women's division once it was relaunched in the early 2000s. Granted, she didn't win her first title until after the Attitude Era was deemed officially over, but she still had an important presence on TV in the same way Flair does today (and has for the last eight years).
The WWE Hall of Famer started out as a manager and gradually worked her way up the ranks despite having no prior wrestling experience. She was at the forefront of the first "women's revolution" much like The Queen was for the second in 2015.
Although Stratus was in her element as a heel, she was too likable to be in that role for long. Flair isn't as dynamic as a character, but her many Match of the Year contenders speak for themselves.
Their longevity alone has resulted in both becoming multi-time champions and first-ballot Hall of Famers.
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes
Purely from a character standpoint, Cody Rhodes is the antithesis of everything "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stood for at the height of his popularity.
While Austin rebelled against authority, Rhodes held a position of power as an EVP in All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes wears suits and does everything by the book, but Austin found success by going against the grain and being a shining example of what the fans wished they were.
Despite their differences, the two are relatable, which is why they are so over with the audience. The "Stone Cold pop" isn't consistent with any one star nowadays with the possible exception of Rhodes, who has been adored by the vast majority since making his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
White-hot babyfaces are hard to come by in wrestling. WWE captured that lightning in a bottle with Austin in the Attitude Era, and they've been wise to put Rhodes on a similar pedestal this past year, not to mention they can both sell a match just by talking.
The biggest thing currently separating Rhodes from Austin is the lack of a world title. If he can "finish his story" by unseating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, he will also have achieved his Austin-esque 'Mania moment.
The Rock and Roman Reigns
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock were always fantastic foils for one another, and now Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns share that same dynamic.
As the biggest star in wrestling right now, Reigns is the definition of a "final boss" with no redeeming qualities in the best way possible. He's been world champ for nearly three years because of his beautifully crafted character arc, and Rock's rise to the top of WWE in the Attitude Era parallels his in many ways.
The Great One was rejected shortly after debuting because there wasn't anything that stood out as special about him beyond being a multi-generation star. Reigns had The Shield to fall back on when he started out, but he also suffered from crowd backlash when he was on his own as a babyface.
It took WWE a lot sooner to realize with Rock than with Reigns that rolling with the organic animosity he was receiving was a lot easier than fighting it. Rock transformed into an amazingly despised corporate shill, who almost immediately went back to being a babyface because he played the role so well.
Reigns has followed a similar path in that once he went rogue, everything clicked for him. The Tribal Chief is on the run of a lifetime and has captured that aura that Rock exuded when electrifying arenas for years.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.