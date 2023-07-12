4 Reasons Why WWE Is Hotter Than It Was During the Attitude Era

2 of 4

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

In years past, celebrity involvement in pro wrestling was relegated to a cameo or a handful of appearances that result in a one-off match or refereeing gig before said celebrity disappeared.

In the 2010s, celebrity involvement came in the form of combat athletes either returning to the ring after extended absences (Brock Lesnar) or a UFC Hall of Famer living out her dream of stepping in the ring (Ronda Rousey).

Today's celebrity involvement in WWE is different.

Not only are those entering the company genuine mainstream stars, but they are not relegated simply to promo segments and one big-time match. They are physical, take risks and show out on the grandest stages the company has to offer.

They drive social media interaction by way of fan excitement and awe over their performances while delivering impressions the company can then put together in a press release touting the overall success of an extravaganza.

Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have been massively important in leading the way for this new wave of celebrity participation in the company, though Johnny Knoxville and his admitted love for the industry gave way to one of the more memorable matches in modern WrestleMania history against Sami Zayn.

Considering Vince McMahon is notoriously behind the times in terms of pop culture, it is a testament to those around him that there has been an uptick in socially relevant stars on WWE television.

WrestleMania 39 featured an appearance by Lil Uzi Vert, an admitted wrestling fan whose Pink Tape just became the first rap album to top the Billboard charts in 2023. One of the songs from that album is appropriately titled "Nakamura" and samples former NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance theme.

It is further proof of the influence wrestling has on mainstream celebrity and vice versa.

Even going back a few years, LeBron James and Damian Lillard expressed their fandom of pro wrestling, rocking an Undertaker t-shirt and rolling up to the arena in a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin costume, respectively.

The celebrities of today grew up watching the larger-than-life stars excel at the highest level during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras of WWE, and are excited about exhibiting that fandom, with some taking the opportunity to do so in the ring itself and the result has been added fan fervor.

In turn, that fan interest in WWE's use of celebrities has driven merchandise sales and ticket revenue.

Bad Bunny was the company's biggest merch seller the week of its Backlash premium live event, per WrestleNomics' Brandon Thurston, and both the event and the SmackDown that preceded it were consecutive million-dollar gates for WWE, proving the influence that young celebrity has on the current product.