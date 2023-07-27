LA Knight and 6 Stars Who Will Be Future Champions in WWE

LA Knight and 6 Stars Who Will Be Future Champions in WWEJuly 27, 2023
WWE sits in one of the most interesting modern times ever when it comes to the top championships in the company.
Roman Reigns still clutches the unified titles in one of the most dominant runs ever, though he could hand them off to one of the next big things within a year. Seth Rollins is the world heavyweight champion and in a similar position to help the next generation.
On the women's side, Rhea Ripley is the women's world champion on Raw and Asuka the WWE women's champion on SmackDown, with fan favorites such as Liv Morgan recently getting runs with top titles.
As WWE approaches what feels like a major transition point for its top titles—which will be key in forging the future—here is a rundown of the candidates to win the top championships. These select few have the makeup and momentum to sit in the top spots within the next few years.
Gunther
Sometimes, it's blindingly obvious when WWE wants to keep a Superstar in a prominent spot without disrupting the current top-title scene.
Such is the case with Gunther. The intercontinental champion gets a near-top billing every week while feuding with notables such as Drew McIntyre.
The Ring General also isn't that far removed from looking believable in the same ring as Brock Lesnar while putting on that unforgettable performance in the men's Royal Rumble match in January.
In short, Gunther is one of the first in line when the logjam clears. He's got a distinct look and feel to his matches that makes him the perfect final boss-type character for the fan favorites to eventually overcome.
Raquel Rodriguez
It feels like a matter of time with Raquel Rodriguez, right?
A fantastic champion in NXT, she has top champion written all over her on the main roster and it shows. In 2023 alone, she's put on memorable moments with Trish Stratus, Ronda Rousey and won tag titles with Morgan.
Still just 32 years old, WWE has no qualms about taking its time with Rodriguez, who continues to be a staple of huge women's programs while others come and go.
As of this writing, though, there's a logjam with the women's titles. It's unlikely Ripley loses hers while having a prominent spot in The Judgement Day, and Asuka won't hold the WWE women's title forever, as a variety of veterans like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch feel due.
Rodriguez will get hers eventually, though, and she tops a short list for now.
Cody Rhodes
While it might still register as controversial for some, WWE got it right by not letting Cody Rhodes be the one to take down Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in April.
Rhodes' insertion into the family-based storyline without a long-term buildup similar to the one Sami Zayn received always felt a little odd. Plus, there was no point breaking up the best modern pro wrestling story ever prematurely.
But that doesn't mean The American Nightmare won't get his moment. It might even come against Reigns still, considering it wouldn't make a ton of storyline sense for him to go after the "runner-up" belt belonging to Seth Rollins.
Rest assured, though, Rhodes wasn't coming back from All Elite Wrestling as a top guy in a massive feud with Brock Lesnar to not one day win the big one...likely soon.
Bron Breakker
The logjam at the very top extends to NXT, where Bron Breakker has felt like the next big thing since joining the program and dominating it since.
So much so, WWE even seemed to nod at this by throwing him into a mini-feud with current top Raw champion Seth Rollins. That showcase, as even a casual viewer might expect, made the 25-year-old look great.
The son of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, Breakker has always fit the mold of one of the next big things in pro wrestling. That he's already trusted to spar with Rollins says it all, and it sure feels like it won't be long before he dances with someone like Lesnar.
Austin Theory
Yes, Austin Theory has cooled over the course of his run as United States champion.
No, that doesn't mean he isn't a future top guy.
It was apparent when Theory first got anointed by Vince McMahon that it was too much, too fast. Triple H had to cool that, though clumsy was the only real way out of his briefcase situation at best.
Still green, what Theory has accomplished already is impressive. He's only 25 years old, so WWE has no business throwing in the towel on a prospect with huge upside who can clearly embrace a heel or fan-favorite underdog role.
LA Knight
WWE refused to capitalize on the lighting in a bottle that is LA Knight at the 2023 edition of Money in the Bank, a move that could come back to bite the company.
Provided, of course, The Megastar somehow cools off—which seems unlikely.
Few Superstars this side of Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston have been able to get this organically over with fans. And it's not hard to see why.
Knight has the look, is good in the ring and has this charisma and promo delivery that channels Attitude Era greats such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock.
Given this, The Megastar has seriously inserted himself into the conversation as a guy who could take the unified belt off Reigns.