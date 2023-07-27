LA Knight and 6 Stars Who Will Be Future Champions in WWE

0 of 6

WWE sits in one of the most interesting modern times ever when it comes to the top championships in the company.

Roman Reigns still clutches the unified titles in one of the most dominant runs ever, though he could hand them off to one of the next big things within a year. Seth Rollins is the world heavyweight champion and in a similar position to help the next generation.

On the women's side, Rhea Ripley is the women's world champion on Raw and Asuka the WWE women's champion on SmackDown, with fan favorites such as Liv Morgan recently getting runs with top titles.

As WWE approaches what feels like a major transition point for its top titles—which will be key in forging the future—here is a rundown of the candidates to win the top championships. These select few have the makeup and momentum to sit in the top spots within the next few years.