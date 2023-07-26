WWE Rumors on Liv Morgan's Injury, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso; Waller Calls Out The Rock

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic,

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Liv Morgan Reportedly Out with Shoulder Injury

On the heels of dropping the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Liv Morgan is reportedly believed to be dealing with a shoulder injury.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), "the word making the rounds" within WWE is that Morgan suffered a separated shoulder, although that hasn't yet been confirmed.

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez beat Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus for the women's tag titles in April, but they were forced to vacate them in May when Morgan reportedly suffered an injury.

At the time, Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) reported that people within WWE believed Morgan would be out through the summer. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Upton) added that there was some thought Morgan would require surgery.

Despite that, Morgan surprisingly returned in June, and she and Rodriguez went on to beat Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank on July 1.

Their second title reign together was short-lived, as they dropped the belts to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville about two weeks later.

WWE ran an injury angle with WWE women's world champion Rhea Ripley taking out Rodriguez's knee, and while Morgan tried to get revenge on Monday's episode of Raw, it didn't work out in her favor.

Ripley viciously attacked Morgan and trapped her arm in a steel chair before stomping on it multiple times.

The angle seemed like a way to write Morgan off television for the time being, and to perhaps set up a title match between Ripley and Raquel at SummerSlam.

Reigns vs. Uso Reportedly Generating SummerSlam Ticket Sales

WWE's announcement of an undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam has reportedly led to an uptick in ticket sales.

According to Meltzer (h/t Ortman), ticket sales have "really started to pick up" ever since Friday's SmackDown when Reigns vs. Uso was made official as the likely SummerSlam main event.

It was already widely assumed that Reigns vs. Jey would happen after Jey pinned Reigns in a tag team match at Money in the Bank, and it became even clearer when Reigns and Solo Sikoa put Jimmy Uso on the shelf.

After Jey laid down a challenge for SummerSlam, he and Reigns discussed the "rules of engagement" for their match last week on SmackDown.

Jey informed Roman that the elders of their family called for their match to be Tribal Combat, which means there will essentially be no rules when they do battle on one of the biggest shows of the year.

It will mark the first time Reigns and Uso have faced each other in nearly three years, and it will also be Reigns' first televised title defense since he beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in April.

SummerSlam is set for Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 5, meaning WWE has no shortage of seats to sell.

The capacity at Ford Field for a Detroit Lions football game is 65,000, although WWE could conceivably pack more people into the stadium with floor seating.

WWE has been on a hot streak in terms of ticket sales and television ratings lately, and it seems likely that Ford Field will be mostly sold out by the day of the show.

Waller Calls Out The Rock Again

Following his Twitter exchange with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson two weeks ago, Grayson Waller continues to call out The Great One.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this week (h/t Upton), Waller discussed The Rock and invited him to take part in a segment with him, potentially at SummerSlam:

"SummerSlam is always a big show. All of a sudden, people start seeing what I can do for these legends. Grayson Waller is on the WWE Legend Rehabilitation Program right now. If you're a WWE legend, it's hard, Twitter, Instagram, you don't know how to go on socials. Come and talk to me, I'll make you relevant again. You saw me do that with John Cena. You saw me do it with Edge. [Rock] is out of work right now. He's unemployed, correct? Actors are on strike. Technically, he's unemployed and needs some work. Who better to help The Rock than Grayson Waller?

"I just sent out a video. I didn't even tag him. People think I was clout chasing, I didn't even tag him. All of a sudden, he's coming back with the same insults he's been using for 15 years. I remember when I was 15 and thought you were funny, that was cool. It's an open invitation for the Grayson Waller Effect."

Waller went on to say that a confrontation between himself and Johnson is "up to The Rock" and added that it would be "a lot of fun."

The rivalry between Waller and The Rock began last week when Waller claimed he had the greatest in-ring debut in the history of Madison Square Garden when he faced Edge on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

Waller also poked fun at The Rock's Rocky Maivia character and outfit, as The Rock made his WWE in-ring debut at MSG at Survivor Series 1996.

The Rock responded to Waller's video with some of his signature insults, leading to speculation that they may be building to something:

Of course, it could have simply been a case of The Rock wanting to have some fun and to get his fans talking.

Waller hasn't been on the main roster long, but he has already mixed it up with multiple legendary Superstars on the mic and in the ring.

Most notably, he interrupted a John Cena promo at Money in the Bank and criticized Cena's desire for WrestleMania to be held in London, instead lobbying for it to take place in his home country of Australia.

Waller is quickly establishing himself as an entertaining heel, and if The Rock has any desire to do something with WWE while his acting schedule isn't jam packed, a promo battle with Waller at SummerSlam could be an attractive option.

