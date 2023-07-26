X

    Video: Lionel Messi Posts 20-Minute Brace in 1st Inter Miami Start vs. Atlanta United

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 26, 2023

    Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Leagues Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 25, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
    CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

    The G.O.A.T. is already taking over Major League Soccer. Is anybody surprised?

    Lionel Messi astonished fans with his game-winning free kick on Friday. He followed that up by notching a 20-minute brace during his first Inter Miami start on Tuesday against Atlanta United:

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Leo Messi only needed nine minutes in his first Inter Miami start to score 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/0nf0Of7oqJ">pic.twitter.com/0nf0Of7oqJ</a>

    Major League Soccer @MLS

    GO OFF, LEO MESSI.<br><br>A 20-minute brace for <a href="https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InterMiamiCF</a>'s star man. <a href="https://t.co/vzrDobOFRc">pic.twitter.com/vzrDobOFRc</a>

    Messi's introduction to his new league was brilliant, as he smoked a game-winning, stoppage-time free kick to earn Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

    He's following that up in style, much to the chagrin of Atlanta United. If there was any doubt that the 36-year-old was going to obliterate the MLS, it's already been extinguished.