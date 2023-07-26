Video: Lionel Messi Posts 20-Minute Brace in 1st Inter Miami Start vs. Atlanta United

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

The G.O.A.T. is already taking over Major League Soccer. Is anybody surprised?

Lionel Messi astonished fans with his game-winning free kick on Friday. He followed that up by notching a 20-minute brace during his first Inter Miami start on Tuesday against Atlanta United:

Messi's introduction to his new league was brilliant, as he smoked a game-winning, stoppage-time free kick to earn Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

He's following that up in style, much to the chagrin of Atlanta United. If there was any doubt that the 36-year-old was going to obliterate the MLS, it's already been extinguished.