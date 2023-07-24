NBA Rumors: Pistons, Mavs Talked Killian Hayes Trade; DET Determined to Deal a Guard

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The Detroit Pistons have been engaged in trade talks with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, and they reportedly offered a former first-round pick in a potential deal that didn't go anywhere.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, negotiations "were sparked by the Pistons' determination to ease a backcourt logjam by trading Killian Hayes and gained little traction."

The seventh overall pick in the 2020 draft, Hayes has not made much of an impact since he entered the league, but he is coming off his best year as a professional.

The 21-year-old started 56 out of his 76 appearances and averaged career highs of 10.3 points, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals. However, his efficiency left much to be desired, as he shot just 37.7 percent from the field and 28.0 percent from three-point range.

As Stein noted, the Pistons likely deemed Hayes expendable because of their crowded backcourt. 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham is expected to be fully recovered from a broken leg when the 2023-24 season begins. 2022 No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey is likely to start alongside him after earning a spot on last season's All-Rookie second team.

The Pistons also acquired veterans Monte Morris and Joe Harris this offseason in trades with the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets, respectively.

While Detroit appears to be determined to move Hayes, Dallas doesn't sound like a potential landing spot. The Mavs are known to be "among the teams with a longstanding interest in acquiring" Pistons veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanović, per Stein.

However, Dallas' "trade priority at this point of the offseason is still believed to be an upgrade at center." The Pistons are also holding firm on their asking price, as they are "seeking no less than a future first-round pick" for the 34-year-old.

It remains to be seen if either team will be able to get the deal they desire completed this summer.