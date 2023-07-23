Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Speech Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Speech Highlights and Twitter ReactionJuly 23, 2023
Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen are officially Hall of Famers.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum honored McGriff and Rolen during a Sunday induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York.
Known as "Crime Dog," McGriff was the first player in MLB history to hit 30 homers for five different teams. His cleanup batting helped lead the Atlanta Braves to a World Series title in 1995.
McGriff was unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame by a committee selecting candidates from 1980 to the present.
The former first baseman did not have a team logo on his Hall of Fame plaque. After beginning his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, McGriff spent 19 seasons in the MLB with six teams.
MLB Network @MLBNetwork
"It was the best phone call of my life." - Fred McGriff<a href="https://twitter.com/baseballhall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@baseballhall</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOF2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOF2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/H1kjKPMVIi">pic.twitter.com/H1kjKPMVIi</a>
National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ @baseballhall
"This is the icing on the cake. My goal was to simply make it to the big leagues. Now, to have a plaque forever hanging in the Baseball Hall of Fame, it's unbelievable."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOFWKND?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOFWKND</a> <br><br>(Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum) <a href="https://t.co/kkjJ4RCA6I">pic.twitter.com/kkjJ4RCA6I</a>
National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ @baseballhall
Frederick Stanley McGriff, this one's for you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOFWKND?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOFWKND</a><br><br>(Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum) <a href="https://t.co/GFYDZc0E0c">pic.twitter.com/GFYDZc0E0c</a>
During his speech, McGriff thanked the New York Yankees for drafting him in 1981, leading some fans to wonder what might have been if he had played in New York City.
McGriff discussed overcoming obstacles, including getting cut from his high school baseball team, in order to achieve his "dream" of playing professionally.
The Hall of Fame's decision received general support from MLB fans watching the ceremony, many of whom believed McGriff's induction should have happened long ago.
Nick Schetzel @NSchetzel
Congrats to Fred McGriff. Today he gets his due, and is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It took too long IMO…I loved watching him on the Braves, but he hit well for everyone. He was about as consistent as it gets, and I just loved his swing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cooperstown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cooperstown</a>
Steve 🇹🇹 @NYYanks2009
Congrats to the "Crime Dog" Fred McGriff..Well Deserved! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheA</a>📷 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallofFame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallofFame</a>
Rolen, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, played for the Philadelphia Phillies for the first six and a half seasons of his 17-year MLB career. His Hall of Fame plaque features the St. Louis Cardinals, where he finished fourth in NL MVP voting in 2004. He helped the Cards to a championship with a game-tying home run in Game 1 of the 2006 World Series.
He was inducted following a 76.3% vote from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ @baseballhall
"Seeing mom and dad walk to their seats from my position at third base was a feeling never topped again in my 17 years."<br><br>Scott Rolen thanks his parents and family for supporting his road to Cooperstown. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOFWKND?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOFWKND</a><br><br>(Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum) <a href="https://t.co/2FQxVm1toV">pic.twitter.com/2FQxVm1toV</a>
National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ @baseballhall
Another wonderful addition to the plaque gallery. Congratulations, Scott Bruce Rolen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOFWKND?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOFWKND</a><br><br>(Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum) <a href="https://t.co/3lJ1R3IOPS">pic.twitter.com/3lJ1R3IOPS</a>
During his acceptance speech, Rolen provided emotional testimony regarding support from his family, both the one that raised him in Jasper, Indiana and the one he started while playing for the Cardinals.
Rolen's induction received mixed reactions from Phillies supporters remembering his contentious departure from the team in 2002, but earned love from Cardinals fans celebrating his contribution to the team's 2006 championship.
Scott Burgess @scottybscout
It has been a tough year for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cardinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cardinals</a> fans but today is one to celebrate. Scott Rolen inducted into the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallOfFame?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallOfFame</a>! He was one of my favorites growing up with his bat, defense, & leadership! I was at Busch for the biggest HR of career NLCS Game 7 off Roger Clemons.
McGriff and Rolen, who combined for over 800 career home runs and 2,800 RBI, will now join 269 other players elected to the Hall of Fame.