USC's Caleb Williams Eyes CFP Berth in 2023: 'This Year It's Going to Be a Good One'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has his sights set on a spot in the College Football Playoff during the 2023 season.

Speaking at Pac-12 media day on Friday, Williams told reporters a CFP berth is near the top of the list in terms of his goals for the upcoming campaign:

"I'm very determined. I haven't been in the College Football Playoff in my two years of playing. ... It's been tough. It bothers me because I play for championships. I don't play for anything else. So not being able to have the chance and being so close frustrates me. This year it's going to be a good one."

Williams began his collegiate career at Oklahoma in 2021, appearing in 11 games and throwing for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, while also rushing for 442 yards and six scores.

It seemed as though Williams was set to lead the Sooners back to CFP prominence, but when then-Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley left Norman to become the new head coach at USC, Williams went with him.

The move paid dividends for both Williams and the USC football program, as 21-year-old from Washington, D.C., established himself as the best player in college football in 2022.

In 14 games, Williams completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five picks. He rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns as well.

The Trojans went 11-3 and reached the Cotton Bowl, marking their best season since 2017 when they also finished 11-3.

Utah was the one obstacle that prevented the Trojans from reaching the CFP last season, as the Utes defeated USC 43-42 in October, and later beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game 47-24.

USC likely would have been in the CFP had it won one of those games, so beating the Utes is likely high on the agenda for Williams and the Trojans.

Aug. 26 marks USC's season opener against San Jose State, and the chance for revenge against Utah will come Oct. 21.