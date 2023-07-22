AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 22

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on July 22.

Last week's final in the men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament ended in controversy after Ricky Starks used the ring ropes to help him get the win.

In addition to addressing that situation, AEW also booked a match between two women who have been on the rise in AEW lately when Skye Blue took on Taya Valkyrie.

We're still over a month away from All In on August 27, but AEW has already started planting seeds for the feuds that will make up the card.

Let's take a look at what happened on Saturday's episode of Collision.