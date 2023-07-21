WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 21

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown may have moved to Fox Sports 1 for a week but the civil war raging within The Bloodline continued, with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns establishing the rules of engagement for their SummerSlam showdown, where The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is on the line.

That segment headlined a broadcast that also featured the continuation of the United States Championship Invitational and the latest on the company's march to SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5.

Find out what went down, how each segment graded out and what it meant for those involved with this recap of Friday's show, live from the Amway Center in Orlando.