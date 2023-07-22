The 5 NBA Teams That Improved Most This Offseason

0 of 6

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA offseason is a time for many things: self-reflection, recalibration, home run swings, frenzied overhauls, measured tweaks, trade demands, repetitive rumors, existential dread, unchecked optimism and so on.

In the aggregate, though, the Association's summertime hiatus is a chance to get better. It doesn't matter whether your team just won the title, lost 60-plus games or did something in between. Improvement is the entire point of the offseason.

Many squads opt out of this in favor of wholesale resets. Others focus on marginal tinkerings. A handful of organizations flat-out fail, sometimes spectacularly.

Certain squads, however, take substantial steps forward. This exercise aims to identify which teams have made the most progress, positioning themselves to significantly outstrip last year's performance, perhaps ascending by leaps and bounds.

This isn't about predicting which teams will increase their win totals the most. It's about spotlighting the franchises that have done the best job of beefing up their rosters compared to last season relative to both their needs and the tools at their disposal.