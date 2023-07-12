Way-Too-Soon 2024 All-Rookie Team Predictions

2 of 11

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Wembanyama may have forever warped our conceptions about what's possible for a big man to do on the floor, but let's not forget that many of the same terms—generational, mold-breaking, revolutionary—applied to Chet Holmgren in last year's draft class.

Recovered from the foot injury that cost him all of 2022-23, the 7-footer will enter his *rookie* season with the advantage of having gone through a full year as a professional—minus the actual games.

That's not to say he needs an advantage to grade out as one of 2023-24's top five first-year players. He's got more than enough game to earn a spot regardless. The Oklahoma City Thunder center has elite mobility and timing for his size and should wind up extremely high on the blocks-per-game leaderboard. Whatever happens on the other end, Holmgren is going to be a major difference-maker on D.

Of course, when you watch clips that showcase his ridiculous combination of ball-handling, footwork and physicality like this, it's hard to imagine any kind of a struggle offensively.

Let's conservatively estimate his "if healthy" stat line to include 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game with a three-point hit rate somewhere around 36.0 percent. Anything close to those numbers should keep Holmgren in the Rookie of the Year conversation for most of the season, and there's probably not a better dark horse pick for that honor.

Lastly, the Thunder are primed for a rapid ascent up the standings, and that'll put a brighter spotlight on Holmgren's game. That recognition is going to juice his case for awards—not that he'll need it.

—Hughes