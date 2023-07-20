X

    Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Angels to Decide Star's Future 1-2 Days Before Deadline

    Erin WalshJuly 20, 2023

    Anaheim, CA - July 18: Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani during a game with the Yankees at Angel Stadium in Anaheim Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Angels face a franchise-altering decision this summer when it comes to Shohei Ohtani, who is set to become a free agent following the 2023 campaign.

    However, the club is "not close to a decision on whether to trade" the Japanese phenom and are "likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline," according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

