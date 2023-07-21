Bold Offseason Trade Ideas for NBA Contenders

1 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Deal: Clint Capela and Garrison Mathews for Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood (sign-and-trade) and a 2026 lottery-protected first-round pick

The Dallas Mavericks have already added Richaun Holmes, Seth Curry and Grant Williams this offseason. Those moves, in concert with a full season with Kyrie Irving, should make the Mavs an early favorite for "lottery team that will make the 2024 playoffs" honors.

But in mid-July—well after the Williams move—longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote that Dallas might be interested in helping the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors facilitate a Pascal Siakam trade by taking on Clint Capela.

The Mavericks might have an even simpler path to landing Capela. Stein also reported that "Dallas has not ruled out participating in a sign-and-trade deal that lands Christian Wood with a new team if it is presented with such a scenario."

If Wood signs a deal with a starting salary around $12 million—which is far better than the veteran-minimum contract he's likely looking at signing with another suitor as an unrestricted free agent—the above two-for-two swap works.

For the Hawks, this deal would open up a path to starting Onyeka Okongwu. It would also give them a floor-spacing backup 5 in Wood whose shooting could widen driving lanes for Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Having another catch-and-shoot option to flank those drives in Tim Hardaway Jr. would be helpful, too.

Meanwhile, Capela would give the Mavericks the bona fide starting 5 and rim-runner whom they've been after. He has plenty of experience playing with a high-volume pick-and-roll creator like Luka Dončić and is a far more formidable defensive anchor than what they had last season.

Garrison Mathews doesn't offer the same shooting upside as Hardaway, but he's hit 36.7 percent of his triples in his career. Having a wing and big on both sides of this trade doesn't throw off the balance of either roster like a Capela-for-Hardaway swap might.