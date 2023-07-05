X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    76ers' Daryl Morey Sends Tobias Harris Photo from Crumbl Cookies After Trade Comments

    Erin WalshJuly 5, 2023

    CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 15: President of basketball operations Daryl Morey looks on during a press conference at the Seventy Sixers Practice Facility on February 15, 2022 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
    Tim Nwachukwu

    Weirdly enough, one of the biggest stories around the NBA over the last week has involved Tobias Harris, Daryl Morey and the popular dessert chain Crumbl Cookies.

    Harris, who has one year remaining on his five-year, $180 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, was asked last week about the trade rumors he has been involved in this summer and responded by saying that "casual Sixers fans" would trade him for a "Crumbl Cookie."

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    "Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie."<br><br>Tobias Harris chimes in on the trade speculation surrounding him. ⤵️ <a href="https://t.co/8GdU3N9cYw">pic.twitter.com/8GdU3N9cYw</a>

    Crumbl Cookies @CrumblCookies

    If <a href="https://twitter.com/tobias31?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tobias31</a> stays with the <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> everyone in Philly gets a free Crumbl cookie 👀 <a href="https://t.co/zE8JrNGE48">https://t.co/zE8JrNGE48</a>

    Morey, Philadelphia's president of basketball operations, played into Harris' comments by posting a photo of himself infront of a Crumbl Cookies store, writing, "Don't worry Tobias, no casual fans in sight here."

    Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 @dmorey

    <a href="https://twitter.com/tobias31?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tobias31</a> had to check out the first <a href="https://twitter.com/CrumblCookies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrumblCookies</a> store. Don't worry Tobias, no casual fans in sight here. <a href="https://t.co/GZ4l6F1p22">pic.twitter.com/GZ4l6F1p22</a>

    It remains to be seen if Harris will be moved this summer. The 76ers' priority this offseason is to find a solution to the James Harden situation.

    Harden opted into the final year of his contract with Philadelphia worth $35.6 million, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that the franchise is exploring a trade for the veteran. Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Sixers would still love to retain Harden's services.

    After being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals, the 76ers appear to be exploring all options this summer in hopes of improving in 2023-24 and beyond.

    76ers' Daryl Morey Sends Tobias Harris Photo from Crumbl Cookies After Trade Comments
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon