76ers' Daryl Morey Sends Tobias Harris Photo from Crumbl Cookies After Trade Comments

Tim Nwachukwu

Weirdly enough, one of the biggest stories around the NBA over the last week has involved Tobias Harris, Daryl Morey and the popular dessert chain Crumbl Cookies.

Harris, who has one year remaining on his five-year, $180 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, was asked last week about the trade rumors he has been involved in this summer and responded by saying that "casual Sixers fans" would trade him for a "Crumbl Cookie."

Morey, Philadelphia's president of basketball operations, played into Harris' comments by posting a photo of himself infront of a Crumbl Cookies store, writing, "Don't worry Tobias, no casual fans in sight here."

It remains to be seen if Harris will be moved this summer. The 76ers' priority this offseason is to find a solution to the James Harden situation.

Harden opted into the final year of his contract with Philadelphia worth $35.6 million, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that the franchise is exploring a trade for the veteran. Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Sixers would still love to retain Harden's services.

After being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals, the 76ers appear to be exploring all options this summer in hopes of improving in 2023-24 and beyond.