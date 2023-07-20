Marlins 3B Coach Jody Reed Suffers Broken Leg Injury After Getting Hit by Foul Ball

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Marlins third-base coach Jody Reed suffered a fracture in his right leg after getting hit by a foul ball in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

"He's going to be down," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker told reporters. "I'm not sure how long, but he had an X-ray and the doctor said it was broke."

Griffin Benedict, a quality assurance coach on Miami's staff, replaced Reed for the remainder of the game.

Reed joined the staff last fall following the hiring of Schumaker. He had previously worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees' organizations in a variety of roles.

The 60-year-old was also an active MLB player for 11 seasons. He began his career with the Boston Red Sox in 1987 and had stints with the Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers.