Report: Scott Van Pelt to Succeed Suzy Kolber as ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' Host

G Fiume/Getty Images

Scott Van Pelt is adding Monday Night Countdown to his resume at ESPN.

Per The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, Scott Van Pelt will replace Suzy Kolber as host of the network's Monday Night Football pregame show.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported earlier in the day that Van Pelt and Laura Rutledge, who hosts NFL Live, were being considered by ESPN.

Kolber was among the roughly 20 on-air personalities ESPN laid off on June 30. She had been with the network for 27 years and began hosting Monday Night Countdown in 2014 as a fill-in for Stuart Scott before taking over on a permanent basis starting with the 2015 season.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, who worked as an analyst on the show since 2006, was also among those laid off by the network.

Rutledge has worked at ESPN since 2014 and was took over as host of NFL Live in August 2020.

Van Pelt is one of the longest-tenured SportsCenter anchors at the network. He began with ESPN in 2001 and has served various roles, including hosting his own radio show and covering the four major PGA Tour events.

Since 2015, Van Pelt has been the solo anchor on the midnight edition of SportsCenter.

Monday Night Countdown has been a staple of ESPN's coverage during the NFL season since 1993. The two-hour show features a preview of the Monday night game, including interviews with coaches and players from the teams, and a recap of the previous day's action.