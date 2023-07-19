Insider: Lakers' LeBron James Would Be NBA's GOAT If He Got Christian Wood to Buy In

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

As the Los Angeles Lakers try to build a contending roster following a disappointing finish to the 2022-23 campaign, their search for upgrades has reportedly led them to free agent center Christian Wood.

Landing Wood will be no easy task for the Lakers, but one NBA source believes LeBron James could help cement his status as the greatest of all time by getting the former Dallas Maverick to become a committed member of the rotation.

"If LeBron [James] can get him to toe the line, it cements LeBron as the greatest player of all time," the NBA source said, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. "That's how hard it is."

Aside from the Lakers, Wood is reportedly drawing interest from the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls, and there's always the possibility he returns to the Mavericks.

The 27-year-old would be a great fit for the Lakers alongside James and Anthony Davis. He has the flexibility to play at the four or five and could also fill in for Davis should he suffer an injury.

Wood is coming off a solid 2022-23 campaign in which he averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 67 games while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from deep.

Landing Wood would only be the latest big signing for the Lakers this summer, joining Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes. The Purple and Gold already look better on paper than they did last season, but signing Wood could help them get over the hump next season.