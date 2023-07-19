Draymond Green Praises 'Super Talented' Jordan Poole: 'He's Got a Bright Future'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Draymond Green has had his issues with Jordan Poole, but he knows a solid basketball player when he sees one.

Speaking on The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone (41-minute mark), Green acknowledged that Poole has a bright future following his trade from the Golden State Warriors to the Washington Wizards earlier this summer.

"I was showing him the ropes in this league and so I wish him well. I think he got a bright future. He's super, super talented," Green said. "... I don't have no hard feelings toward anything. I wish him well."

Green and Poole got off on the wrong foot ahead of last season during a team practice in October when the veteran punched Poole following a verbal exchange. He then apologized to Poole and his family and took a leave of absence from the Warriors before returning to practice five days later.

While speaking with Beverley, Green said the punch wasn't an instant reaction, saying, "I don't just hit people."

However, he didn't provide any specifics of what led up to the punch.

Green and Poole's altercation served as a precursor to what the Warriors would endure during the 2022-23 campaign.

Golden State struggled to form a cohesive unit and went on to finish sixth in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Poole now has the opportunity to to maintain a starting role with the Wizards and become a leader for the franchise as it looks to rebuild after trading Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will look to win another title in the Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson era. With the acquisition of veteran Chris Paul from the Wizards, Golden State should be one of the most competitive teams in the Western Conference in 2023-24.