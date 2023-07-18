MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox's Dylan Cease Is Astros 'Dream' Deadline Acquisition

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Houston Astros reportedly view acquiring Dylan Cease as their "dream" scenario heading into the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Astros would "love" to add Cease but noted the White Sox have set a massive asking price for their ace.

"A lot of teams would love to get Dylan Cease. He's one of the four guys they've made—I wouldn't say untouchable, but close to untouchable," Heyman said. "So, they'd have to pay a big price to add Dylan Cease."

Cease, the AL Cy Young runner-up last season, has had an up-and-down follow-up campaign in 2023. He's 4-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 1.34 WHIP while striking out 129 batters in 107.2 innings pitched. Command has been Cease's biggest flaw, with the right-hander posting eight starts with at least three walks.

The Astros are currently 3.5 games out of first place in the AL West despite a pitching staff that's been ravaged by injuries. Lance McCullers and Luis Garcia are out for the season, and Jose Urquidy has been limited to six starts due to a shoulder injury.

Framber Valdez has thrown the staff on his back, posting a 7-6 record with a 2.76 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while striking out 9.9 batters per nine innings. Christian Javier and Hunter Brown have been inconsistent sharing the top of the rotation with Valdez, while J.P France and Brandon Bielak are uninspiring potential playoff starters.

Heyman mentioned Marcus Stroman, Jordan Montgomery, Lucas Giolito and Eduardo Rodriguez as potential targets for the Astros if their pursuit of Cease falls through.