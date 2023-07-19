Women's World Cup Opening Ceremony 2023: Date, TV Start Time and Live Stream

0 of 3

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The biggest event in women's football is rapidly approaching. The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is set to get underway on Thursday, and this edition of the tournament will feature a lot of firsts.



For the first time ever, Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the tournament, and the event will feature 32 nations, up from 24 in previous iterations.



Fans will also see several countries make their debuts at the Women's World Cup, including the Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Haiti, Panama, Zambia, Morocco, Vietnam and Philippines.



The action will kick off with the opening ceremony, and below, you'll find everything you need to know to take in the festivities.

