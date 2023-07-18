Power Ranking All 32 Teams at the 2023 Women's World Cup

1 of 5

Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

32. Panama, Group F

No team wants the distinction of being last on this list, but Panama's resume is weak coming into this tournament. They lost to Costa Rica (also in this tier) 3-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship last summer and is stuck in the extremely difficult Group F with Brazil, France, and Jamaica.

31. Vietnam, Group E

Vietnam will be making its World Cup debut this summer. They lost 2-0 to New Zealand in a tune-up friendly on July 9, which isn't a terrible scoreline on its face. However, the newcomers were outshot 27 to 2. A narrow 2-1 loss to Germany last month should provide hope for Vietnam ahead of this World Cup, though.

30. Philippines, Group A

Group A is one of the easier groups in this tournament, but that doesn't mean things will be easy for the Philippines. Expect them to play direct and compress as much space as possible without the ball to give them the best chance to move forward.

29. Morocco, Group H

One of the lowest FIFA-ranked teams making the trip to Australia and New Zealand, Morocco is headed to its first Women's World Cup. Morocco made it all the way to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations last year, but they will face a much tougher task at this tournament.

28. Costa Rica, Group C

There's still a massive gap in CONCACAF between the United States and Canada and teams like Costa Rica in the rest of the region. Costa Rica won't see much of the ball at this World Cup, but when they do have possession, they'll struggle to create chances.

27. South Africa, Group G

As the reigning African champions, South Africa has proved their ability to navigate a knockout tournament. Still, they lack top-end talent, with only seven players plying their trade outside of South Africa.

26. Haiti, Group D

In 19-year-old attacking midfielder Melchie Dumornay, Haiti might just have the best young player in the world on their side. She finished with 16 combined goals and assists last year for Stade de Reims in the French top division and is headed to Lyon next season, which is a verified sign of stardom. Still, Haiti are vulnerable in the back, which could be their undoing.

25. Jamaica, Group F

Like Haiti, Jamaica has a truly elite attacker: Manchester City striker Bunny Shaw, who finished with 20 goals and seven assists last season in England. All of Jamaica's attacking play is built to support Shaw and create a platform for her to thrive in the final third. Unfortunately for Jamaica, Shaw won't be enough on her own to cause consistent problems for their opponents at this tournament.

24. New Zealand, Group A

Despite being one of the two hosts, getting out of Group A will be a huge challenge for New Zealand. They're 26th in the FIFA rankings, and their only win in nine games this year came against Vietnam.