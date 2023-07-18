WWE Rumors on Bray Wyatt, Firefly Fun House, Nick Aldis; Mercedes Moné Injury Update

Source: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Scrapped Plans for Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House Stable Revealed

Before vanishing from television prior to WrestleMania, plans were pitched in creative to have the Firefly Fun House become a stable.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), there was a plan at one point to have Eric Young and Bo Dallas join Bray Wyatt in "a new-style version of the Wyatt Family" by turning some of the puppets from the Firefly Fun House into real people:

"Young was to be involved in a new-style version of the Wyatt Family with both Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, who had been portraying Uncle Howdy on WWE TV. We're told the creative plans were set in January, and would have kicked off after WrestleMania. However, Bray Wyatt was sidelined with an undisclosed illness, and neither he and Bo Dallas have yet to return to television. By the time the angle would have started, Young asked for his release, citing moral and creative reasons tied to working with Vince McMahon as a reason he wanted to leave."

Young returned to WWE in November but never appeared on television before being released in April. He went back to Impact Wrestling and was the mystery partner with Scott D'Amore in a tag match against Bully Ray and Deaner at Slammiversary on Saturday.

Uncle Howdy began making appearances on WWE television in January after previously being featured in taped vignettes. It was widely speculated that Bo Dallas, who is Wyatt's real-life brother, was the man under the mask set to return to the company after being released in April 2021.

Alexa Bliss was also speculated to be joining a group with Wyatt, but she will be out of action for the foreseeable future after announcing in May she is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera.

Those things haven't materialized with a planned match between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania scrapped due to the Eater of Worlds dealing with an undisclosed medical issue.

Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since Feb. 24 with no indication a return is imminent. Fightful Select (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) reported last week the former WWE champion still hasn't been medically cleared to return.

WWE Interested in Former Impact World Champion

Having recently wrapped up his second stint with Impact Wrestling, Nick Aldis is reportedly on WWE's radar.

Per PWInsider.com (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of RingsideNews.com), there is "high interest" from WWE in the former Impact and NWA world champion.

One potential wrinkle to the situation is there have been internal discussions in WWE about Aldis as a potential producer, and he "may go through a trial process for that role as soon as next month."

If WWE only wants to hire Aldis as a producer, what does that mean for his in-ring career? PW Insider did note the company previously had interest in him as a wrestler around the time of the Royal Rumble, but nothing came of it.

Aldis returned to Impact on a short-term deal in April after a contentious falling out with NWA. He was in the main event of Slammiversary over the weekend, losing to Alex Shelley in a bout for the Impact world championship.

Even though his wife, Mickie James, had two different stints in WWE, Aldis has never worked for the promotion. He has spent the bulk of his career with TNA/Impact, but has also worked with NWA, Global Force Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah.

Given Aldis' vast experience in different promotions, having his mind to help put together feuds and storylines would certainly be a huge win for WWE if the two sides can strike a deal.

Mercedes Moné Injury Update

Nearly two months to the day since suffering an ankle injury, Mercedes Moné doesn't appear to be close to returning to the ring.

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), Moné was in a walking boot and crutches while in attendance at Slammiversary to support Trinity in her bout against Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts world title.

According to Meltzer, Moné "has been quiet about everything" related to the injury and there's no word on a potential return timeline.

Moné, the former Sasha Banks in WWE, suffered an injury at NJPW Resurgence on May 21 against Willow Nightingale for the inaugural Strong women's championship. Fightful Select reported (h/t David Bixenspan of Wrestling Inc.) Mercedes was supposed to win the match and title, but she called an audible after the injury to have Nightingale win.

It's never been made clear the extent of Moné's injury. She has provided hints about a potential surgery on her ankle, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Moné debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Jan. 4 when she confronted IWGP women's champion Kairi. She defeated Kairi to win the title at Battle of the Valley on Feb. 18, but dropped the belt to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom on April 23.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.