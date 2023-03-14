WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley Still Set for WrestleMania amid Injury Buzz

Photo credit: WWE.com

Despite rumors regarding Bray Wyatt's health and status within WWE, he is reportedly still slated to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the match is "still on" and Wyatt is expected to be back in the fold "very soon."

After Wyatt was not present for an advertised appearance at a Madison Square Garden live event over the weekend, speculation ran rampant about whether there had been some sort of creative disagreement between him and WWE.

On Monday, Fightful Select (h/t Upton) reported that his recent WWE absence was a result of a "physical issue," and there had been no indication from anyone in the know that he has been unhappy creatively.

Prior to the match between Lashley and Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber last month, Wyatt cut a promo on an episode of SmackDown about how he was targeting the winner of that contest.

Lashley prevailed by disqualification, and Wyatt subsequently began playing mind games with him, including confronting The All Mighty with a video of Wyatt doing the "Muscle Man Dance."

Last week on SmackDown, Lashley showed up and warded off an attack from Uncle Howdy, but Wyatt was not present.

WWE has yet to announce Wyatt vs. Lashley for WrestleMania, but the creative direction was undoubtedly heading that way before reports of Wyatt being injured surfaced.

Wyatt made his return to WWE in October more than a year after getting released, and since then he has only competed in one televised bout, that being a win over LA Knight in the Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.

He has competed in several house show matches, though, and has seemingly been working through some ailments. Wyatt tweeted a photo of his injured hand last month and has also been seen wearing a knee brace.

While it can be argued that the storyline between Lashley and Wyatt has left something to be desired, they are two of WWE's biggest stars as multi-time world champions.

Because of that, WWE would undoubtedly love to have both of them on the card for the biggest show of the year, and that reportedly remains the plan with WrestleMania a little more than two weeks out.

