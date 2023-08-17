X

NBA

    Bulls 2023-24 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 12: DeMar DeRozan #11 and Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls smile after the game against the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls aren't going to look much different in 2023-24.

    While they didn't make it out of the play-in tournament last season, the only major moves they made all offseason were the re-signings of Nikola Vučević and Coby White. They didn't even have a first-round draft pick, and the solid but unspectacular addition of Jevon Carter isn't exactly going to make a difference against the Eastern Conference's best teams.

    The hope in the Windy City is that the core already in place takes another step and competes, otherwise there could be major moves next offseason as the franchise looks to reset and potentially even rebuild.

    Chicago now knows the schedule it will face as it attempts to surprise and establish itself as a contender despite a relatively quiet offseason.

    2023-24 Bulls Schedule Details

    Season Opener: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Oct. 25, 8 p.m. ET

    Championship Odds: +13000 (bet $100 to win $13,000), per FanDuel

    Full Schedule: The full schedule is available on NBA.com.

    Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

    Top Matchups

    Toronto Raptors

    There weren't many high-points during the Bulls' 2022-23 season, but the best moment came in the play-in tournament.

    They overcame a 19-point deficit to defeat the Toronto Raptors in an entertaining game that saw Zach LaVine score 39 points and Diar DeRozan—the daughter of Bulls star DeMar DeRozan—distract the Raptors on the free-throw line with her screaming.

    While Chicago was eliminated when it lost to the Miami Heat in the next game of the play-in tournament, the comeback against Toronto at least showed what it could do on a given night when LaVine catches fire.

    The matchups against the Raptors will be important again this season because of the ceilings in place for both teams. The reality for the Bulls is that they are not in the same neighborhood as the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Heat and other presumed top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

    That means their best chance at making the playoffs and avoiding another play-in trip is by outlasting teams in similar situations, such as the Raptors.

    Defeating Toronto in head-to-head matchups will go a long way toward the race for the No. 5 or 6 seed to avoid the play-in tournament or even the No. 7 seed to have home-court in the play-in tournament.

    Atlanta Hawks

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 23: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks is fouled by Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls in the first half at United Center on January 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    The importance of defeating the Raptors in head-to-head games to gain ground in the race for the coveted playoff spots above the play-in tournament cut line also applies to matchups with the Atlanta Hawks.

    Atlanta was in the play-in tournament last season as the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed and actually defeated the eventual conference champion Heat to advance to the playoffs. The Hawks had home-court advantage in that game against Miami and took advantage.

    Even if Chicago is relegated to the play-in tournament again, having home-court advantage like that would create a scenario where it only had to win that first play-in tournament game to advance. Last season, the ninth-seeded Bulls didn't advance after defeating the Raptors and had to face Miami in another game.

    The Hawks also provided something of a blueprint for mediocre teams getting hot at the right time when they advanced to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals behind the star power of Trae Young.

    Perhaps DeRozan and LaVine click at the right time this season and the Bulls find themselves advancing with ideal matchups just like Atlanta did in 2021 and Miami did last season.

    The easiest way to do that is by climbing high enough in the standings to avoid the play-in tournament with head-to-head wins against the Hawks and others.

    Season Forecast

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 20: Zach LaVine #8 and DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls look on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 20, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    There frankly isn't much reason to be optimistic about the Bulls in 2023-24.

    For one, point guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss the entire season after missing the 2022-23 campaign as well. He has played just 35 games with Chicago since it signed him ahead of the 2021-22 season.

    The entire situation is unfortunate for both player and team, as the Bulls were atop the Eastern Conference standings in the early part of his first season. Yet they tumbled down to the No. 6 seed without him and then settled for the play-in tournament last season when he was sidelined.

    LaVine and DeRozan represent a talented duo, but Ball was able to put them in ideal positions to score and could take advantage of the spacing the attention they drew created with his own outside shooting.

    Without Ball, the Bulls are largely running things back with a group that is too talented to struggle enough to land favorable draft position but not formidable enough to compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

    The absolute ceiling for Chicago might be the second round, and that is probably unrealistic given its play-in exit a season ago with largely the same team.

    Look for a similar showing to last season's 40-42 record.

    Record Prediction: 41-41