DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar's Distractions Delight Fans as Bulls Rally vs. Raptors

DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar's Distractions Delight Fans as Bulls Rally vs. RaptorsApril 13, 2023
The Chicago Bulls' most valuable performer in their 109-105 play-in tournament win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening didn't play a single second.
Diar DeRozan, the daughter of Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, let out piercing screams when the Raptors went to the free-throw line. The record shows that Toronto missed half of their 36 free throws in a four-point loss.
The Raptors entered this game making 78.4 percent of their free throws. They also shot below 60 percent just once in 82 regular-season games (7-of-12 on Feb. 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies).
However, the free-throw line proved disastrous for the Raptors, who had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds after Pascal Siakam was fouled on a three-point shot with Toronto down 107-104.
He made the first but missed the next two. Chicago's Nikola Vučević hit both of his on the other end, effectively icing the game for the Bulls.
That capped a remarkable comeback for the Bulls, who were down by as many as 19 before they chipped away at the lead. Chicago was sensational from the line, going 18-of-22. Zach LaVine hit 13 of his 15 shots from the charity stripe en route to a game-high 39 points.
DeRozan scored 23 points in his return to Toronto, where he made four All-Star teams in nine seasons (2009-18) and helped lead the franchise to perennial postseason contention.
He spoke about his daughter's distractions postgame:
Twitter loved DeRozan's free-throw defense tactics.
Russ' TD ⚡ @RussFcb
Diar DeRozan vs The Toronto Raptors in a win or go home game:<br><br>36/36 screams <br>18 missed freethrows allowed <br>Held Raptors to 50% freethrows<br>Played all 48 minutes <br><br>Are we witnessing a generation talent <a href="https://t.co/HORL1qEoNn">pic.twitter.com/HORL1qEoNn</a>
Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky
She was screaming from the first free throws of the game. She was screaming when the Bulls were down 19. She was screaming when Siakam missed the free throws to tie the game late.<br><br>Full 48 minute performance from Diar DeRozan. Masterclass in being annoying <a href="https://t.co/Ufq6KZfZUg">https://t.co/Ufq6KZfZUg</a>
Keerthika Uthayakumar @keerthikau
Raptors ended up missing 18 free throws tonight, the 2nd most they've missed in a game in franchise history. <br><br>It's their most missed free throws in a game since they missed 19 against Milwaukee on February 14th, 1997. <a href="https://t.co/3CWswNS7Ks">pic.twitter.com/3CWswNS7Ks</a>
Diar will not be in attendance when the Bulls visit the Miami Heat on Friday for the right to make the Eastern Conference playoffs as a No. 8 seed and play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. DeMar told reporters postgame that she needs to go back to school.
Gametime in Miami is 7 p.m. ET.