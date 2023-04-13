X

    DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar's Distractions Delight Fans as Bulls Rally vs. Raptors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 13, 2023

    Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls' most valuable performer in their 109-105 play-in tournament win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening didn't play a single second.

    Diar DeRozan, the daughter of Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, let out piercing screams when the Raptors went to the free-throw line. The record shows that Toronto missed half of their 36 free throws in a four-point loss.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/nUMNKrGtVQ">pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ</a>

    ESPN @espn

    DeMar's daughter is screaming whenever the Raptors take free throws 😂 <a href="https://t.co/HxmMz3BYgq">pic.twitter.com/HxmMz3BYgq</a>

    The Raptors entered this game making 78.4 percent of their free throws. They also shot below 60 percent just once in 82 regular-season games (7-of-12 on Feb. 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies).

    However, the free-throw line proved disastrous for the Raptors, who had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds after Pascal Siakam was fouled on a three-point shot with Toronto down 107-104.

    He made the first but missed the next two. Chicago's Nikola Vučević hit both of his on the other end, effectively icing the game for the Bulls.

    That capped a remarkable comeback for the Bulls, who were down by as many as 19 before they chipped away at the lead. Chicago was sensational from the line, going 18-of-22. Zach LaVine hit 13 of his 15 shots from the charity stripe en route to a game-high 39 points.

    DeRozan scored 23 points in his return to Toronto, where he made four All-Star teams in nine seasons (2009-18) and helped lead the franchise to perennial postseason contention.

    He spoke about his daughter's distractions postgame:

    James Herbert @outsidethenba

    DeMar DeRozan on Diar DeRozan's free-throw defense: "Somebody missed. I look back, I'm like, 'Damn, that's my daughter?'"<br><br>Also: "I just seen it. She went viral." <a href="https://t.co/JHnlUXBsjv">pic.twitter.com/JHnlUXBsjv</a>

    Twitter loved DeRozan's free-throw defense tactics.

    sreekar @sreekyshooter

    <a href="https://t.co/hvUnlQp5oy">pic.twitter.com/hvUnlQp5oy</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Raptors went 18-36 from the foul line tonight<br><br>🗣 Diar DeRozan is the real MVP <a href="https://t.co/C3dzaVSXZ1">pic.twitter.com/C3dzaVSXZ1</a>

    sean yoo @SeanYoo

    NBA players when they find out Diar Derozan is in attendance <a href="https://t.co/PShn9T4cPQ">pic.twitter.com/PShn9T4cPQ</a>

    Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan

    The Raptors shot a 78.5FT% during the regular season and shot 50FT% in this must-win game, missing 18 free throws. Diar DeRozan is the sixth man of this game. <a href="https://t.co/DvSQKDt47t">pic.twitter.com/DvSQKDt47t</a>

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    SHOUTOUT TO DIAR DEROZAN MANN

    Russ' TD ⚡ @RussFcb

    Diar DeRozan vs The Toronto Raptors in a win or go home game:<br><br>36/36 screams <br>18 missed freethrows allowed <br>Held Raptors to 50% freethrows<br>Played all 48 minutes <br><br>Are we witnessing a generation talent <a href="https://t.co/HORL1qEoNn">pic.twitter.com/HORL1qEoNn</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    - Diar DeRozan <a href="https://t.co/7H6Ta03ExZ">https://t.co/7H6Ta03ExZ</a>

    670 The Score @670TheScore

    Diar DeRozan just caused the Raptors to have their most missed FTs in a game since 1997😳<br><br>NEED her in Miami on Friday night <a href="https://t.co/rJSOhOYcNb">pic.twitter.com/rJSOhOYcNb</a>

    Stacey King @Stacey21King

    The MVP is Diar DeRozan!!!

    sreekar @sreekyshooter

    The Raptors players might never recover from what Diar DeRozan just did to them. That scream is gonna haunt them in their sleep. They'll get horror flashbacks when they're at home and hear a smoke alarm go off

    Keerthika Uthayakumar @keerthikau

    Diar DeRozan's screams are so effective because she times them so perfectly.<br><br>15 missed free throws &amp; counting for the Raptors.

    Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky

    She was screaming from the first free throws of the game. She was screaming when the Bulls were down 19. She was screaming when Siakam missed the free throws to tie the game late.<br><br>Full 48 minute performance from Diar DeRozan. Masterclass in being annoying <a href="https://t.co/Ufq6KZfZUg">https://t.co/Ufq6KZfZUg</a>

    kang @jaycaspiankang

    They gotta name a street after Diar Derozan in Chicago after this

    Adam Hoge @AdamHoge

    Diar DeRozan winning a play-in game is the perfect thing to happen in this Bulls season

    Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins

    *Raptors attempt a free throw <br><br>MVP Diar DeRozan: <a href="https://t.co/CUR3Jf35ee">pic.twitter.com/CUR3Jf35ee</a>

    Goat Jordan @GOATJordan_23

    Diar DeRozan just put in the best bulls postseason performance since Michael Jordan's game 6 of the 1998 Finals

    Rev. Deek Schlong & The Low Vibrational Hardmen @DrJBProblematyk

    Nobody<br><br>Absolutely not a soul<br><br>Diar DeRozan everytime the Raptors shoot a free throw <a href="https://t.co/5CADGQfp2v">pic.twitter.com/5CADGQfp2v</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Diar DeRozan vs. the Raptors <a href="https://t.co/ElJNNJAzpR">pic.twitter.com/ElJNNJAzpR</a>

    Keerthika Uthayakumar @keerthikau

    Raptors ended up missing 18 free throws tonight, the 2nd most they've missed in a game in franchise history. <br><br>It's their most missed free throws in a game since they missed 19 against Milwaukee on February 14th, 1997. <a href="https://t.co/3CWswNS7Ks">pic.twitter.com/3CWswNS7Ks</a>

    Katie Heindl @wtevs

    imagine a child you knew when they were a baby, years later, making eye contact with you as you took a deep breath at the free throw line then shredded your soul with the screech of an eagle

    Diar will not be in attendance when the Bulls visit the Miami Heat on Friday for the right to make the Eastern Conference playoffs as a No. 8 seed and play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. DeMar told reporters postgame that she needs to go back to school.

    Gametime in Miami is 7 p.m. ET.