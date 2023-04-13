DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar's Distractions Delight Fans as Bulls Rally vs. Raptors

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls' most valuable performer in their 109-105 play-in tournament win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening didn't play a single second.

Diar DeRozan, the daughter of Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, let out piercing screams when the Raptors went to the free-throw line. The record shows that Toronto missed half of their 36 free throws in a four-point loss.

The Raptors entered this game making 78.4 percent of their free throws. They also shot below 60 percent just once in 82 regular-season games (7-of-12 on Feb. 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies).

However, the free-throw line proved disastrous for the Raptors, who had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds after Pascal Siakam was fouled on a three-point shot with Toronto down 107-104.

He made the first but missed the next two. Chicago's Nikola Vučević hit both of his on the other end, effectively icing the game for the Bulls.

That capped a remarkable comeback for the Bulls, who were down by as many as 19 before they chipped away at the lead. Chicago was sensational from the line, going 18-of-22. Zach LaVine hit 13 of his 15 shots from the charity stripe en route to a game-high 39 points.

DeRozan scored 23 points in his return to Toronto, where he made four All-Star teams in nine seasons (2009-18) and helped lead the franchise to perennial postseason contention.

He spoke about his daughter's distractions postgame:

Twitter loved DeRozan's free-throw defense tactics.

Diar will not be in attendance when the Bulls visit the Miami Heat on Friday for the right to make the Eastern Conference playoffs as a No. 8 seed and play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. DeMar told reporters postgame that she needs to go back to school.

Gametime in Miami is 7 p.m. ET.