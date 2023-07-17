X

NFL

    NFL Exec Would Consider Josh Allen No. 1 over Patrick Mahomes If Starting New Team

    July 17, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

    At least one NFL executive would make Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen the cornerstone of their franchise ahead of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

    "If you're starting a team, I'd consider taking him first," the exec said to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He can put a team on his back."

    One NFL scout presented what's arguably a good summation of the comparison between Mahomes and Allen.

    "His top 20 plays in a game are as good as Mahomes," the scout said to Fowler. "But then Buffalo will go nearly a half and do next to nothing. That doesn't happen to Kansas City."

    If you knew nothing about Allen and only watched his highlight reel, you might come away thinking he's the greatest ever. Thanks to his arm strength, he can fit the ball into the tiniest of windows, and he looks like a running back when he tucks he ball and uses his 6'5" 237-pound frame to punish an opposing defender.

    Allen was every bit Mahomes' equal during their legendary clash in the AFC divisional round two seasons ago as well.

    The 27-year-old is also the same passer who threw 29 combined interceptions and completed fewer than 64 percent of his throws over the past two years. He wasn't the sole reason for Buffalo's 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in last year's divisional round, but him going 25-of-42 for 264 yards and one interception certainly didn't help.

    Allen is a massive success story in terms of talent evaluation and player development. He's absolutely somebody you'd build an entire team around.

    But as long as Mahomes is still playing, he might not be the one player you'd take above everybody else.