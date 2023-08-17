Pistons 2023-24 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons plan to be better in 2023-34.

After finishing last season with a league-worst 17-65 record, that's not a high bar to clear, but there are several reasons for Pistons fans to get excited about a potential bounce-back campaign.

With Cade Cunningham returning after undergoing surgery on a shin issue that has reportedly bothered him since high school, No. 5 pick Ausar Thompson is coming out of a highlight-studded Summer League campaign and Jaden Ivey looking to build on a 16.3 point-per-game rookie season, Detroit is going to be led by a top three with the potential to be great.

Here is the schedule the Pistons' trio of high draft picks will be facing in their first NBA season together.

2022-23 Pistons Schedule Details

Season Opener: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. ET)

Full Schedule: The full schedule is available on NBA.com.

Top Matchups

Houston Rockets

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

An ankle sprain ended Amen Thompson's Summer League before he could face the Pistons, so this will be the highly-anticipated first NBA meetup between Ausar and his brother.

After playing on the same Overtime Elite team in 2022-23, Amen (No. 4) and Ausar (No. 5) became the first twins in NBA history to be selected in the top five of the same draft, per ESPN Stats & Information.

The Thompson brothers more used to playing on the same team than against one another. After winning a high school championship together, they only separated for their first OTE season before reuniting on the same team. All eyes will be on them when they meet again on opposite sides of the court.

San Antonio Spurs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Like the Pistons and Rockets, the 22-60 Spurs hope to be a better team next year. The key to that improvement will be how quickly No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama can adjust to the NBA.

The 7'5" rookie spent the 2022-23 season playing in the highest level of French basketball, so he has experience competing with professionals. If Wembanyama is able to apply that skill to the North American big league, containing him will be a major test for a Pistons squad that boasted one of the worst defenses in the NBA last season.

Charlotte Hornets

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Another league-bottom team looking to bounce back in 2022-23, the Hornets matchup will help answer one question: which rebuilding team is closer to taking the next step?

In addition to pitting two of the league's tallest players against each other as Mark Williams and James Wiseman clash, the game will represent a matchup for Thompson and Brandon Miller, the player selected three spots above him in the 2023 draft.

Chicago Bulls

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Bulls-Pistons rivalry went decidedly Chicago's way last season. The Bulls won all four games, including a 103-81 season finale won on April 9 with limited use of Chicago's starters.

Despite those wins, it was a frustrating season for the Bulls, who blew their chance to play-in to the postseason. There are rumors that leading scorer Zach LaVine could be traded this summer. If Chicago enters a rebuild next season, this matchup could present a chance for the Pistons to build team morale with a rivalry win.

Los Angeles Lakers

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

LeBron James, known in Detroit for destroying the Pistons' 2007 title hopes, dominated in this matchup last season. He and Anthony Davis combined for 69 points as the Lakers defeated the Pistons 124-117 on December 11.

Next year, this matchup could become more interesting. These are two teams in very different places. The Lakers want another title in the final years of their stars' careers. The Pistons are trying to develop stars in order to get back to the postseason. These games will present a must-watch test for Detroit's young stars.

Season Forecast

Detroit has not won more than 23 games in a season since Andre Drummond led the team to the first round of the playoffs in 2018-19. Whether they can top that number next season will all hinge on Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham, who averaged 19.9 points in 12 games last season, will reportedly be ready for 2023 training camp. If he is healthy—potentially for the first time in his Pistons career, given his lingering shin issues—he could combine with Ivey and Thompson for the most potent Detroit offense in years.

Questions still surround the Pistons' defense and depth. Thompson will need time to adjust. The team's improvement might not be enough to get the Pistons a postseason berth, but it should be enough, if players stay healthy, to earn more wins under new head coach Monty Williams.

Record Prediction: 34-48

