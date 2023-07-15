X

    Hot Takes on Pistons' Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey vs. Spurs With Victor Wembanyama Out

    Julia StumbaughJuly 15, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 14, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    It's time to get excited about the 2023-24 Detroit Pistons.

    Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson put on a show with a dominant double-double during the Pistons' 79-73 Summer League win over the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night.

    The Spurs were missing first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who was shut down after two Summer League games.

    That left all eyes on the Pistons' No. 5 pick. Thompson responded by stuffing the stat sheet with 18 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.

    Thompson's performance was highlighted by an eye-catching dunk on Dominick Barlow.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ausar Thompson ROSE UP 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/GG2fEVaXuI">pic.twitter.com/GG2fEVaXuI</a>

    Thompson's dunk earned reactions from NBA fans across the league, many of whom were shocked by the evidence of the G League product's vertical.

    G-Man @PistonsBlog

    Wow im kind of speechless from what i just saw. Had no idea Ausar was capable of making plays like that

    Iveysaur (Torkelson is a bust) @balloonloon7

    AUSAR THOMPSON THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY

    Big Ham 🔨 @HAM65_

    Naw Ausar Thompson different. He did that from standing still to straight up in the air.

    Teo @DetroitTeo

    Ausar got crazy vertical 🤣🤣

    Carson Parker @Carsonparker23

    Holy Ausar

    Thompson also helped his teammates score Friday night. Had they converted on more of his deft passes, it seems likely he could have racked up more than two assists.

    Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

    Ausar always finds the open man fr <a href="https://t.co/ZOJhsZhg2K">pic.twitter.com/ZOJhsZhg2K</a>

    Viewers were convinced by Thompson's performance in Friday's game that this passing success could translate to the NBA's regular season.

    Malcolm Elliott ★ @MalcolmMusic

    Ausar's vision is impeccable

    Two Dolla @2Fresh4Haters

    Ausar looks like the best athlete on the court by far

    Dan Campbell @DanCampbellGOAT

    I've seen enough. Ausar has to start from day one

    Ali @asultan91

    Ausar is so, so good

    Eli Bashi @EliBashiNBA

    Ausar is just like in a complete different tier from everyone that's currently on the court. It's honestly refreshing.

    Cee @RegularCee

    Ausar Thompson is gonna be really good for us man

    Drew Prince @creativedrewP

    Ausar cold af. I eat all of my words about trading the pick

    Danny Bucket x 3 @Pistonsbucket

    AUSAR IS SO GOOD BRO

    James Cash @CaptainJackk_

    Aye if Ausar supposed to be the lesser player out of the twins, boy oh boy.

    Ku @KuKhahil

    Ausar's passes in transition are going to be its own highlight reel this season.

    Keith Black Trudeau @Charlottean28

    Ausar has made several "wow" passes on this game that have netted him nothing, but in every instance he read the play perfectly and made a split second decision.

    SanksRanks @SanksRanks

    Well<br><br>I missed on Ausar Thompson. He's a good player, I was wrong on that one. After watching him live, he's made a fan out of me.

    #RipBelly 🎃 @ReemChamberlain

    Ausar Thompson got me ready to bet on him to win ROY

    Kaleb @KalebBaublitz

    The Pistons really hit on the Ausar pick 🥶

    BIG SLICK @FlossOnEm

    Ausar just might be a star

    justahuman @PlatinumCadinha

    Ausar Thompson is becoming one of my favorite players

    zach @Zach__Quinn

    Ausar Thompson at 5 was a steal this kid does it all

    After watching Thompson double-double with his Summer League teammates, fans started to imagine what it will be like to watch him play with 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham.

    After a 2022-23 campaign cut short by leg surgery, viewers are ready to see Cunningham bounce back next season. They think Thompson could be just the player to make that happen.

    Tony_D @TonyBasketball2

    Ausar is going to make Cade reach his full potential 👀

    J @j4pres

    Ausar Thompson was the secondary ball handler Cade needed all this time

    BIG SLICK @FlossOnEm

    Yea Detroit gone be so nice with Cade, Ausar, Ivey, and Duren. Very solid 4 pieces.

    jeff (limited) @DedicationHoops

    cade cunningham having the ball in a fastbreak with jaden ivey, ausar thompson and jalen duren all running ahead of him will be a scary sight

    jovi @Jovzilla

    Naw Cade and Ausar Backcourt gonna be insane 😵‍💫

    Danny @dajosc11

    Cade Cunningham Most Improved Player. <br><br>Ausar Thompson Rookie of the Year. <br><br>It's official.

    Larry Golden @_LarroHoops

    Ausar Thompson is so damn impressive. These twins are going to be so fun to watch for years to come. Pistons have a bright future.

    〽️att Hartwell @MaizeCrusader

    Ausar Thompson has successfully re-excited me for the Detroit Pistons.

    The Pistons finished with the worst record in the NBA last season. Having watched Thompson play in the Summer League, and anticipating what he might look like alongside a healthy Cunningham, fans have every reason to hope for a very different outcome in 2023-24.