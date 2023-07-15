Hot Takes on Pistons' Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey vs. Spurs With Victor Wembanyama Out

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

It's time to get excited about the 2023-24 Detroit Pistons.

Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson put on a show with a dominant double-double during the Pistons' 79-73 Summer League win over the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night.

The Spurs were missing first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who was shut down after two Summer League games.

That left all eyes on the Pistons' No. 5 pick. Thompson responded by stuffing the stat sheet with 18 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.

Thompson's performance was highlighted by an eye-catching dunk on Dominick Barlow.

Thompson's dunk earned reactions from NBA fans across the league, many of whom were shocked by the evidence of the G League product's vertical.

Thompson also helped his teammates score Friday night. Had they converted on more of his deft passes, it seems likely he could have racked up more than two assists.

Viewers were convinced by Thompson's performance in Friday's game that this passing success could translate to the NBA's regular season.

After watching Thompson double-double with his Summer League teammates, fans started to imagine what it will be like to watch him play with 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham.

After a 2022-23 campaign cut short by leg surgery, viewers are ready to see Cunningham bounce back next season. They think Thompson could be just the player to make that happen.

The Pistons finished with the worst record in the NBA last season. Having watched Thompson play in the Summer League, and anticipating what he might look like alongside a healthy Cunningham, fans have every reason to hope for a very different outcome in 2023-24.