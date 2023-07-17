Browns Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are set to begin training camp on Saturday. At that point, the march to the 2023 NFL season (during which the Browns hope to make a return to the playoffs) will officially be underway.

There could be a lot of competition in Cleveland's camp this year. The team has a good bit of depth across its roster, and quite a few players could be on the bubble this summer.

Sure, players such as running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett and other top stars will be locks to make the Browns' roster. Others will need to come to training camp ready to prove they deserve one of the 53 spots.

Here's a look at several Cleveland players who may need to have impressive showings in camp in order to avoid potentially being cut prior to the start of the 2023 regular season.