Logan Paul Defeats Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Logan Paul defeated Ricochet in a grudge match at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit on Saturday.

After an excellent contest, Ricochet looked set to defeat the YouTuber via a 630 splash, but Logan rolled out of the way.

Then, a member of his entourage gave him brassknuckles, which he used to strike The One and Only:

The impetus behind Saturday's clash occurred last month at Money in the Bank in London when both competed in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

During the latter stages of the match, Paul and Ricochet nearly fell off a ladder and through two tables outside the ring, but they landed on the ropes instead, and for a moment, it looked as though they averted disaster.

Instead, Ricochet parlayed it into a devastated move, as he hit a Spanish Fly that resulted in both himself and Paul jumping off the ropes and through the tables.

That essentially rendered both men unable to be a factor for the remainder of the match, and Damian Priest took advantage by securing the Money in the Bank contract.

Although it didn't air during the pay-per-view, WWE showed a clip two nights later on Raw that featured Paul and Ricochet getting into a backstage brawl following the incident in the ladder match.

That led to The One and Only calling out the YouTuber for a face-to-face confrontation, and Paul used that as an opportunity to criticize Ricochet and accuse him of trying to get clout by creating a viral moment with a social media sensation.

During their promo battle, Ricochet showed off his remarkable athleticism by doing a front flip over the top rope and landing on his feet right in front of Paul.

While Money in the Bank set the stage for the SummerSlam match, it was not the first interaction Paul and Ricochet have had, as they memorably crashed into each other in midair during the men's Royal Rumble match in January.

Both Superstars got plenty of attention on social media for that spot as well, and it seemed likely they would pull out all the stops to go viral again at Ford Field on Saturday.

Paul scored the victory to improve his career record at SummerSlam to 2-0, but the nature of the ending means his rivalry with Ricochet is unlikely to be finished yet.

