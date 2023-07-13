Report: Blazers' Scoot Henderson Shut Down for Rest of NBA Summer League with Injury

AP Photo/John Locher

Scoot Henderson's time at the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League has officially been cut short.

The Portland Trail Blazers rookie has been shut down for the remainder of Summer League action in Las Vegas due to a right shoulder strain suffered in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets, according to Aaron J. Fentress of the Oregonian.

Henderson finished the 100-99 loss to the Rockets with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups told reporters after the game that he was impressed with the rookie's performance.

"I wasn't surprised at all," Billups said. "I was just happy for him. He's been really looking forward to playing in summer league for literally two years. Since he went to the [G League] Ignite … I loved his pace. He plays a great pace. He's a downhill player. He's very aggressive. He's a selfless team guy, which I think is cool for a young guy."

The NBA's Summer League runs through July 17, so Henderson won't be missing too much action.

The Trail Blazers selected Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft. He spent the 2022-23 season with the G League Ignite, where he put up some impressive numbers as a 19 year old.

In 19 games last season, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from beyond the arc.

While fans are hyped about Henderson's arrival to Portland, he'll likely always coincide with the departure of Damian Lillard, who requested a trade shortly after the Trail Blazers selected the former G League standout.

That said, Henderson's going to have some pretty high expectations entering his rookie 2023-24 season.